Arkansas-Pine Bluff tops Mississippi Valley St. 74-68

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP)Shawn Williams had 26 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff ended its 14-game road losing streak, getting past Mississippi Valley State 74-68 on Saturday.

Dequan Morris had 18 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (5-17, 3-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kylen Milton added 10 points. Kshun Stokes had six rebounds.

Caleb Hunter had 14 points for the Delta Devils (1-18, 1-8), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Kadar Waller added 13 points. Devin Gordon had 11 points.

—

—

