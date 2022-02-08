Arkansas beats No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in OT, snaps Tigers streak

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)JD Notae scored 28 points and Arkansas used clutch foul shooting in overtime to knock off No. 1 Auburn 80-76 on Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks (19-5, 8-3 Southeastern Conference) hit 11 of 14 free throws in the final 1:52 of overtime in front of a raucous crowd at Bud Walton Arena.

Jabari Smith scored 20 points and Wendell Green Jr. had 19 for the Tigers (22-2, 10-1), who had won 19 straight since a double-overtime loss to Connecticut in November.

It’s the first time Arkansas team has beaten a No. 1-ranked team since 1984, against North Carolina. The Tigers

Arkansas led by as many as 12 points in the first half before the Tigers rallied within 28-25 at the break.

Auburn took a 64-59 lead on a 3-pointer by Green with under three minutes left. But Arkansas came back to tie it at 66 when Jaylin Williams scored underneath in the final half-minute of the second half.

The Tigers had the ball with 20 seconds left but could only get a long 3-point try by Green at the buzzer.

In overtime, Auburn took a 68-66 lead on a putback by Allen Flanigan, then later went ahead 70-69 when Dylan Cardwell picked up a loose ball in the lane and scored.

The Razorbacks scored the next seven points, all on foul shots by Williams and Notae. Williams finished with 13 points.

NO. 3 PURDUE 84, NO. 13 ILLINOIS 68

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Jaden Ivey scored 26 points and Eric Hunter Jr. scored all nine of his points during a key run to start the second half as the Boilermakers snapped the Fighting Illini’s four-game win streak.

Purdue (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten) has won six straight and nine of 10 to grab a share of the league lead.

Illinois (17-6, 10-3) was led by Kofi Cockburn, who had 18 points and seven rebounds. Andre Curbelo added 15 points.

Hunter opened the second half with all of his points during a 16-8 spurt that put Purdue up 52-46 and whipped the crowd into a frenzy. The Boilermakers never trailed again and sealed the victory with a 14-2 run.

NO. 5 KENTUCKY 86, SOUTH CAROLINA 76

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe posted his sixth straight double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds and TyTy Washington scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half to lead the Wildcats, who reached 20 victories in a season for the 13th time in 14 years.

The Wildcats (20-4, 9-2 Southeastern Conference) had to recover after squandering an 11-point lead to the Gamecocks (13-10, 4-7) early in the final 20 minutes.

Kentucky had lost its previous two games at South Carolina and when Keyshawn Bryant’s bucket tied things at 43-all with 15 minutes left, it appeared the Wildcats might have to sweat out another at Colonial Life Arena.

Instead, Kentucky went on a 15-2 burst fueled by Tshiebwe and Washington, who both played limited first-half minutes due to foul trouble.

NO. 12 UCLA 79, STANFORD 70

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) – Johnny Juzang scored 23 points, including a momentum changing four-point play and Jaime Jaquez, Jr. added 16 points to help UCLA beat Stanford.

The Bruins (17-4, 9-3 Pac-12) ended a two-game slide.

Spencer Jones scored 20 points to pace Stanford (14-9, 7-6 Pac-12), which has lost three of five since beating Southern California on Jan. 27.

Tyger Campbell added 12 points and six assists, and Jules Bernard had 10 points. Harrison Ingram scored 17 and Michael O’Connell added 13 for the Cardinal.

NO. 14 WISCONSIN 70, NO. 17 MICHIGAN STATE 62

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Johnny Davis had a game-high 25 points to lead Wisconsin to its second straight victory in East Lansing.

The win lifted the second-place Badgers (19-4 overall, 10-3 Big Ten) to within a half-game of first-place Illinois in the Big Ten. Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl both added 11 points for the Badgers, who outshot the Spartans 47.2% to 41.5%

Marcus Bingham Jr. had 15 points to lead the Spartans (17-6, 8-4), who lost their second straight and remain in fourth place. Malik Hal added 12 off the bench.

NO. 15 VILLANOVA 75, ST. JOHN’S 69

NEW YORK (AP) – Justin Moore scored 16 points on a sore ankle and No. 15 Villanova held off a furious late charge by St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.

Eric Dixon also had 16 points and the Wildcats (18-6, 11-3 Big East) overcame a scoreless outing by banged-up star Collin Gillespie to stay two losses behind first-place Providence in the conference standings.

Aaron Wheeler rallied the cold-shooting Red Storm (13-10, 5-7) with 31 points – 14 more than his previous career high. St. John’s trailed by 20 with 4:27 remaining but suddenly started making plays on both ends and got back into it.

They shaved the deficit to 72-69 on a 3-pointer by Wheeler, a transfer from Purdue, with 35 seconds left.

Tareq Coburn made a steal on the other end and St. John’s, playing without injured point guard Posh Alexander, actually had a chance to tie it when Coburn got a good look at a 3 but missed.

NO. 21 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 74, PACIFIC 68

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Boogie Ellis scored 13 points to help Southern California overcome playing without injured star Isaiah Mobley and beat Pacific.

Mobley, who leads the team in scoring, rebounding and assists was out with a non-displaced nose fracture.

The Trojan (20-4) rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit for the win. USC’s comeback was aided by three 3-pointers from freshman Harrison Hornery, who entered with just five total points in 15 career minutes. Chevez Goodwin and Drew Peterson each had 12 points for the Trojans.

Alphonso Anderson had 22 points and nine rebounds for Pacific (7-16), while Nick Blake added 12 for the Tigers, who have another ranked test ahead with a West Coast Conference game at No. 2 Gonzaga on Thursday.

SANTA CLARA 77, NO. 22 ST. MARY’S 72

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – PJ Pipes scored 21 points and Jalen Williams had 18 points and 10 assists as Santa Clara beat Saint Mary’s.

Pipes shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range for Santa Clara (17-8, 7-3 West Coast Conference).

Josip Vrankic added 16 points to move into eighth place on Santa Clara’s career scoring list with 1,680. He also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

Tommy Kuhse led Saint Mary’s (19-5, 7-2) with 16 points and six assists off the bench, but the Gaels had their seven-game winning streak snapped. Matthias Tass added 12 points and seven rebounds.

NO. 24 UCONN 80, NO. 18 MARQUETTE 72

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season, to lead UConn to a sweep of the season series with Marquette.

Tyrese Martin added 18 points and 15 boards for the Huskies (16-6, 7-4 Big East) for his third double-double.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 18 points while Greg Elliott and Justin Lewis each had 17 for Marquette (16-8, 8-5), which has dropped two out of its last three after winning seven straight.

A 3-pointer from Elliott cut the UConn lead to 53-50 in the second half and free throws from Oso Ighodaro cut the deficit to a single point, but Marquette never took the lead.

UConn then used a 10-0 run to stretch the lead back out.

