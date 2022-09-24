OTTAWA – McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes and the Toronto defence intercepted Ottawa quarterbacks five times asthe Argonauts clinched a playoff berth with a 45-15 win over the Redblacks Saturday.

The Argos (8-5) scored 20 fourth-quarter points as Bethel-Thomson threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Markeith Ambles before the defence got two pick-six scores as Maurice Carnell (35 yards) and Chris Edwards (89 yards) intercepted Caleb Evans to complete the CFL rout. Boris Bede converted two of the three scores.

Bethel-Thompson finished completing 21 of 29 passes for 245 yards. He did throw an interception.

Evans started the second half in relief of Nick Arbuckle. Evans threw three picks before Arbuckle came back in late in the game and got a meaningless one-yard score with three minutes left. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful.

The loss for the Redblacks (3-10) was the 21st in their past 22 home games.

The Argos went into the half up 18-6 but increased that lead to 25-9 in the third quarter thanks to a one-yard touchdown run by Chad Kelly late in the quarter.