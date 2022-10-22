MONTREAL – A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs.

Toronto’s (11-6) Mcleod Bethel-Thompson threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns and had one interception.

Trevor Harris led Montreal (8-9), picking up 413 passing yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

The Alouettes found lots of success through the air on their opening drive, gaining 52 yards in only three plays and finding themselves on the Toronto 15 yard-line.

All the progress would be undone when Montreal went for it on third down. They turned the ball over when Harris’s pass was intercepted by Jonathan Jones.