Argonauts rally for 23-20 win over Stampeders

Boris Bede kicked a 32-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining and the Toronto Argonauts rallied for a 23-20 victory over the Calgary Stampeders in the season opener for both teams.

Rene Paredes’ 15-yard field goal extended Calgary’s lead to 20-12 early in the fourth quarter but Toronto drew closer just over three minutes later on McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and tied it with the two-point conversion to Eric Rogers.

Shaq Richardson came up with an interception on the Stampeders’ final drive with 20 second left to seal the victory for Toronto, which snapped a 12-game losing streak in the series.

Bethel-Thompson had a huge performance, going 26 of 37 for 354 yards and two touchdowns. His favorite target was Ricky Collins Jr., who had six receptions for 126 yards.

Bo Levi Mitchell went 23 of 35 for 252 yards with a TD and an interception for Calgary.