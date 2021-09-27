Argentina calls up 3 EPL players for World Cup qualifiers

BUENOS AIRES (AP)Argentina has summoned three English Premier League players for South American World Cup qualifiers next month. They were involved in the suspended match with Brazil this month.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso were picked by coach Lionel Scaloni on Monday to face Paraguay, Uruguay and Peru. The coach did not choose midfielder Emiliano Buendia, who was also involved in the chaos in Sao Paulo.

FIFA is hoping the British government eases the quarantine requirements for England-based players to travel to South America so they can avoid staying in mandatory isolation for 10 days on their return.

FIFA has still to decide the fate of the Brazil-Argentina match, which was stopped after seven minutes due to Martinez, Lo Celso, Romero and Buendia allegedly breaching coronavirus protocols.

Argentina trails leader Brazil by six points in South American qualifying.

—

Argentina:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Esteban Andrada (Monterrey).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Udinese), German Pezzella (Fiorentina), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax).

Midflielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayern Leverkusen), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Guido Rodriguez (Betis), Nicolas Dominguez (Bologna), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla).

Forwards: Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Julian Alvarez (River Plate), Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports