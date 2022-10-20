LOS ANGELES (AP)Cristian ”Chicho” Arango scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time and the Los Angeles Football Club advanced to the Western Conference final in the MLS Cup Playoffs on Thursday night with a 3-2 victory over rival LA Galaxy in the latest dramatic edition of the rivalry known as El Trafico.

Kellyn Acosta directed a corner kick toward the middle of the box. Denis Bouanga, who scored twice, fired a shot that Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond saved, but Arango was there for the rebound and scored in the 93rd minute.

LAFC, which captured the league’s Supporter’s Shield as the top team during the regular season, will host the winner of Austin FC and FC Dallas on Oct. 30 for the right to advance to MLS Cup on Nov. 5.

Bouanga has three goals in eight games since signing from France Ligue 2 club Saint-Etienne,

Samuel Grandsir and Dejan Joveljic scored for the Galaxy.

UNION 1, CINCINNATI 0

CHESTER (AP) – Leon Flach scored his first goal of the season in the Eastern Conference semifinals, leading top-seeded Philadelphia into the conference final.

Philadelphia, which is unbeaten at Subaru Park this year (13-0-5), will face the winner of Sunday’s New York City FC-Montreal match.

Flach scored in the 59th minute. Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake recorded his 16th clean sheet of the season, finishing with five saves.

