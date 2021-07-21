AP Sportlight

Sportlight-July 22

By The Associated Press=

July 22

1921 – Jim Barnes wins the U.S. Men’s Open golf championship by edging Walter Hagen, Leo Diegel, Jock Hutchinson and Fred McLeod.

1962 – Gary Player of South Africa becomes the first nonresident of the United States to win the PGA championship.

1963 – Sonny Liston knocks out Floyd Patterson in 2 minutes, 10 seconds of the first round to retain the world heavyweight title. Liston took the title from Patterson with a first-round knockout in Chicago on Sept. 25, 1962.

1973 – Sue Berning wins the U.S. Women’s Open golf championship for the third time with a five-stroke victory over Gloria Ahret.

1984 – Kathy Whitworth becomes the all-time winner in professional golf tournaments by capturing the Rochester Open. Whitworth, with 85 career wins, passes Sam Snead’s total of 84 PGA tournament victories.

1984 – Seve Ballesteros wins the British Open with a four-round 276, breaking the course record set by Ken Nagle in 1960 by two strokes. Tom Watson and Bernhard Langer finish two strokes behind.

1990 – Nick Faldo wins his second British Open in four years, defeating Payne Stewart and Mark McNulty by five strokes.

1990 – American Greg LeMond wins his second straight Tour de France. LeMond, a three-time winner, does not win an individual stage in the 21-stage race. Italy’s Claudio Chiappucci, the leader two days earlier, finishes second, 2:16 behind.

1996 – Naim Suleymanoglu of Turkey becomes first Olympic weightlifter to win three gold medals. Suleymanoglu takes the 141-pound division by hoisting 413 1/4 pounds.

1998 – Jackie Joyner-Kersee ends her brilliant heptathlon career with a victory at the Goodwill Games. It’s her fourth consecutive Goodwill title. Earlier, the 4×400-meter relay world record of 2:54.29, set by the 1993 U.S. world championship team, is broken. Michael Johnson, the anchor on that 1993 team, anchors this team to a finish of 2:54.20.

2001 – David Duval shoots a 4-under 67 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes to win the British Open title, his first major championship. He beats Sweden’s Niclas Fasth by three strokes.

2012 – Bradley Wiggins becomes the first British cyclist to win the Tour de France by protecting the yellow jersey during the final processional ride into Paris. Fellow Briton and Sky teammate Christopher Froome finishes second, 3 minutes, 21 seconds behind.

2012 – Ernie Els wins his fourth major championship, rallying to beat Adam Scott in the British Open when the Aussie bogeys the last four holes. Els starts the final round six shots behind and completes a flawless back nine with a 15-foot birdie putt for a 2-under 68. Scott was four shots ahead with four holes to play.

2013 – Ryan Braun, the 2011 National League MVP, is suspended for the rest of the season and the postseason, the start of sanctions involving players reportedly tied to a Florida clinic accused of distributing performance-enhancing drugs.

2017 – Branden Grace sets the scoring mark in majors with a 62 in the British Open at Royal Birkdale, the lowest round in 442 major championships.

—