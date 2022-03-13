The Dallas Cowboys agreed on a long-term contract with receiver Michael Gallup a day after agreeing to trade Amari Cooper to Cleveland.

Gallup is returning on a $62.5 million, five-year contract, two people with knowledge of the agreement said Sunday. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be official until the start of the new league year.

The Cowboys are sending Cooper to the Browns to save about $16 million in salary cap space. With Gallup’s deal done, Dallas will move on to defensive end Randy Gregory and some of the club’s other unrestricted free agents.

Gallup was a focus in free agency for the Cowboys despite tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the second to last game of the regular season. Club officials have expressed optimism about Gallup’s recovery.

The trade of Cooper leaves CeeDee Lamb as the No. 1 receiver for Dallas. A healthy Gallup has shown the potential to be a strong second option for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Before the knee injury last season, Gallup missed seven games with a calf injury. The nine games played were the fewest in his four years. Gallup had 35 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns.

A third-round pick in 2018, Gallup had his best season in his second year with career highs in catches (66), yards (1,107) and touchdowns (six).

The Cowboys also have an agreement on a one-year deal with receiver Noah Brown.

