AP source: Yanks acquire Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo

The New York Yankees have acquired Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and cash in a trade for prospects, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement.

The swap came a day before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, and was the Yankees’ second major move this week. Earlier in the day, they announced they had gotten All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from Texas.

Rizzo is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs. The 31-year-old had been a fixture at Wrigley Field for a decade, and helped the Cubs break their long World Series drought with a championship in 2016.

The three-time All-Star didn’t play in the Cubs’ 7-4 loss to Cincinnati on Thursday. He is making $16.5 million this year and can become a free agent after the season.

Both Rizzo and Gallo are both left-handed hitters, which the Yankees had been desperately lacking.

New York began the day fourth in the AL wild-card chase for two spots and then lost 14-0 at Tampa Bay.

—

AP Baseball Writer Ben Walker contributed to this report.

—

