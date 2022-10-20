The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

ESPN reported Murphy is facing an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee.

Murphy was promoted to assistant general manager in June after serving as president and general manager of the G League’s Motor City Cruise, which is affiliated with the Pistons, for nearly two years.

He was Eastern Michigan’s basketball coach from 2011 to 2021 and had a 166-155 record. Previously, he was an assistant coach at Syracuse and Kent State.

A message seeking comment was left with Murphy, and the Pistons declined comment.

The Pistons play the New York Knicks on the road Friday night after opening the season with a win over the Orlando Magic.

