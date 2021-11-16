AP source: Blue Jays, Berrios reach deal for 7 years, $131M

TORONTO (AP)The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with pitcher Jose Berrios on a seven-year, $131 million deal, pending a physical, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays acquired the 27-year-old right-hander at the July trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins. The two-time All-Star was due to become a free agent after the 2022 season.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement from the Blue Jays about the deal and the person was not authorized to speak about it.

Berrios went 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts with Toronto down the stretch. He finished 12-9 last season with a 3.52 ERA overall. Berrios, who is from Puerto Rico, was taken 32nd overall by the Twins in the 2012 amateur draft and has been a durable and reliable starter.

The contract will become only the third $100 million-plus deal in Blue Jays history. Toronto signed outfielder George Springer to a $150 million, six-year contract last offseason. Vernon Wells and the Blue Jays agreed to a $126 million, seven-year contract in 2006. At the time, it was sixth-largest deal in baseball history.

The Blue Jays have an emerging young core and can add major contracts before younger players such as Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. earn a lot more.

Berrios struck out 204 in 192 innings last season. He has gone 60-47 with a 4.04 ERA in six seasons in the majors.

