AP PHOTOS: Tokyo taken over by omnipresent Olympic rings

TOKYO (AP)In case any golfers at Kasumigaseki Country Club forgot this men’s tournmanet differed from a normal PGA Tour stop, 18 sets of reminders awaited them – a pair at the start of each hole.

Five interlocking circles – representing the five continents with Olympic competitors – multicolored and ubiquitous at the Games.

As recognizeable a logo as any.

It’s used as a tee box marker for the men’s and women’s golf tournament. On the plastic casing supporting the net at volleyball. As a backdrop for Aussie BMX freestylist Logan Martin’s backflips.

And of course, on the gold medal won by American gymnast Sunisa Lee in the women’s all-around.

They aren’t just a photo op for The Associated Press, either. Athletes have stopped for posed shots in front of rings in the Olympic Village and at venues. Germany’s Hannah Kuechler was spotted in a pink swimsuit standing in front of rings at Tokyo Aquatics Center while another swimmer captured the moment.

