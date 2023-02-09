The NFL Most Valuable Players named by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media (x-unanimous):
2022 – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, QB
2021 – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB
2020 – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB
2019 – x-Lamar Jackson, Baltimore, QB
2018 – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, QB
2017 – Tom Brady, New England, QB
2016 – Matt Ryan, Atlanta, QB
2015 – Cam Newton, Carolina, QB
2014 – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB
2013 – Peyton Manning, Denver, QB
2012 – Adrian Peterson, Minnesota, RB
2011 – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB
2010 – x-Tom Brady, New England, QB
2009 – Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB
2008 – Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB
2007 – Tom Brady, New England, QB
2006 – LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego, RB
2005 – Shaun Alexander, Seattle, RB
2004 – Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB
2003 – Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, and Steve McNair, Tennessee, QBs
2002 – Rich Gannon, Oakland, QB
2001 – Kurt Warner, St. Louis, QB
2000 – Marshall Faulk, St. Louis, RB
1999 – Kurt Warner, St. Louis, QB
1998 – Terrell Davis, Denver, RB
1997 – Brett Favre, Green Bay, QB, and Barry Sanders, Detroit, RB
1996 – Brett Favre, Green Bay, QB
1995 – Brett Favre, Green Bay, QB
1994 – Steve Young, San Francisco, QB
1993 – Emmitt Smith, Dallas, RB
1992 – Steve Young, San Francisco, QB
1991 – Thurman Thomas, Buffalo, RB
1990 – Joe Montana, San Francisco, QB
1989 – Joe Montana, San Francisco, QB
1988 – Boomer Esiason, Cincinnati, QB
1987 – John Elway, Denver, QB
1986 – Lawrence Taylor, New York Giants, LB
1985 – Marcus Allen, Los Angeles Raiders, RB
1984 – Dan Marino, Miami, QB
1983 – Joe Theismann, Washington, QB
1982 – Mark Moseley, Washington, PK
1981 – Ken Anderson, Cincinnati, QB
1980 – Brian Sipe, Cleveland, QB
1979 – Earl Campbell, Houston, RB
1978 – Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh, QB
1977 – Walter Payton, Chicago, RB
1976 – Bert Jones, Baltimore, QB
1975 – Fran Tarkenton, Minnesota, QB
1974 – Ken Stabler, Oakland, QB
1973 – O.J. Simpson, Buffalo, RB
1972 – Larry Brown, Washington, RB
1971 – Alan Page, Minnesota, DT
1970 – John Brodie, San Francisco, QB
1969 – Roman Gabriel, Los Angeles Rams, QB
1968 – Earl Morrall, Baltimore, QB
1967 – John Unitas, Baltimore, QB
1966 – Bart Starr, Green Bay, QB
1965 – Jim Brown, Cleveland, RB
1964 – John Unitas, Baltimore, QB
1963 – Y.A. Tittle, New York Giants, QB
1962 – Jim Taylor, Green Bay, RB
1961 – Paul Hornung, Green Bay, RB