The NFL Most Valuable Players named by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media (x-unanimous):

2022 – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, QB

2021 – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB

2020 – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB

2019 – x-Lamar Jackson, Baltimore, QB

2018 – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, QB

2017 – Tom Brady, New England, QB

2016 – Matt Ryan, Atlanta, QB

2015 – Cam Newton, Carolina, QB

2014 – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB

2013 – Peyton Manning, Denver, QB

2012 – Adrian Peterson, Minnesota, RB

2011 – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB

2010 – x-Tom Brady, New England, QB

2009 – Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB

2008 – Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB

2007 – Tom Brady, New England, QB

2006 – LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego, RB

2005 – Shaun Alexander, Seattle, RB

2004 – Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB

2003 – Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, and Steve McNair, Tennessee, QBs

2002 – Rich Gannon, Oakland, QB

2001 – Kurt Warner, St. Louis, QB

2000 – Marshall Faulk, St. Louis, RB

1999 – Kurt Warner, St. Louis, QB

1998 – Terrell Davis, Denver, RB

1997 – Brett Favre, Green Bay, QB, and Barry Sanders, Detroit, RB

1996 – Brett Favre, Green Bay, QB

1995 – Brett Favre, Green Bay, QB

1994 – Steve Young, San Francisco, QB

1993 – Emmitt Smith, Dallas, RB

1992 – Steve Young, San Francisco, QB

1991 – Thurman Thomas, Buffalo, RB

1990 – Joe Montana, San Francisco, QB

1989 – Joe Montana, San Francisco, QB

1988 – Boomer Esiason, Cincinnati, QB

1987 – John Elway, Denver, QB

1986 – Lawrence Taylor, New York Giants, LB

1985 – Marcus Allen, Los Angeles Raiders, RB

1984 – Dan Marino, Miami, QB

1983 – Joe Theismann, Washington, QB

1982 – Mark Moseley, Washington, PK

1981 – Ken Anderson, Cincinnati, QB

1980 – Brian Sipe, Cleveland, QB

1979 – Earl Campbell, Houston, RB

1978 – Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh, QB

1977 – Walter Payton, Chicago, RB

1976 – Bert Jones, Baltimore, QB

1975 – Fran Tarkenton, Minnesota, QB

1974 – Ken Stabler, Oakland, QB

1973 – O.J. Simpson, Buffalo, RB

1972 – Larry Brown, Washington, RB

1971 – Alan Page, Minnesota, DT

1970 – John Brodie, San Francisco, QB

1969 – Roman Gabriel, Los Angeles Rams, QB

1968 – Earl Morrall, Baltimore, QB

1967 – John Unitas, Baltimore, QB

1966 – Bart Starr, Green Bay, QB

1965 – Jim Brown, Cleveland, RB

1964 – John Unitas, Baltimore, QB

1963 – Y.A. Tittle, New York Giants, QB

1962 – Jim Taylor, Green Bay, RB

1961 – Paul Hornung, Green Bay, RB