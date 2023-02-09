The NFL Defensive Player of the Year as awarded by The Associated Press and selected by a nationwide panel of media:

2022 – Nick Bosa, San Francisco, DE

2021 – T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, Edge

2020 – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles, DT

2019 – Stephon Gilmore, New England, CB

2018 – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, DT

2017 – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, DT

2016 – Khalil Mack, Oakland, DE

2015 – J.J. Watt, Houston, DE

2014 – J.J. Watt, Houston, DE

2013 – Luke Kuechly, Carolina, LB

2012 – J.J. Watt, Houston, LB

2011 – Terrell Suggs, Baltimore, LB

2010 – Troy Polamalu, Pittsburgh, S

2009 – Charles Woodson, Green Bay, CB

2008 – James Harrison, Pittsburgh, LB

2007 – Bob Sanders, Indianapolis, S

2006 – Jason Taylor, Miami, DE

2005 – Brian Urlacher, Chicago, LB

2004 – Ed Reed, Baltimore, S

2003 – Ray Lewis, Baltimore, LB

2002 – Derrick Brooks, Tampa Bay, LB

2001 – Michael Strahan, N.Y. Giants, DE

2000 – Ray Lewis, Baltimore, LB

1999 – Warren Sapp, Tampa Bay, DT

1998 – Reggie White, Green Bay, DE

1997 – Dana Stubblefield, San Francisco, DT

1996 – Bruce Smith, Buffalo, DE

1995 – Bryce Paup, Buffalo, LB

1994 – Deion Sanders, San Francisco, CB

1993 – Rod Woodson, Pittsburgh, CB

1992 – Cortez Kennedy, Seattle, DT

1991 – Pat Swilling, New Orleans, LB

1990 – Bruce Smith, Buffalo, DE

1989 – Keith Millard, Minnesota, DT

1988 – Mike Singletary, Chicago, LB

1987 – Reggie White, Philadelphia, DE

1986 – Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB

1985 – Mike Singletary, Chicago, LB

1984 – Kenny Easley, Seattle, S

1983 – Doug Betters, Miami, DE

1982 – Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB

1981 – Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB

1980 – Lester Hayes, Oakland, CB

1979 – Lee Roy Selmon, Tampa Bay, DE

1978 – Randy Gradishar, Denver, LB

1977 – Harvey Martin, Dallas, DE

1976 – Jack Lambert, Pittsburgh, LB

1975 – Mel Blount, Pittsburgh, CB

1974 – Joe Greene, Pittsburgh, DT

1973 – Dick Anderson, Miami, S