The voting for the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)

Geno Smith, Seattle, 28-9-4(equals)171

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco, 12-12-14(equals)110

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, 4-18-12(equals)86

Brandon Graham, Philadelphia, 2-3-2(equals)21

Nick Gates, New York Giants, 2-2-2(equals)18

Jared Goff, Detroit, 1-3-1(equals)15

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay, 0-1-5(equals)8

J.J. Watt, Arizona, 1-0-0(equals)5

Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 0-1-1(equals)4

Za’Darius Smith, Minnesota, 0-1-1(equals)4

Daniel Jones, New York Giants, 0-0-2(equals)2

Damar Hamlin, Buffalo, 0-0-1(equals)1

Danielle Hunter, Minnesota, 0-0-1(equals)1

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville, 0-0-1(equals)1

Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City, 0-0-1(equals)1

David Ojabo, Baltimore, 0-0-1(equals)1