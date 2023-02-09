The NFL Comeback Player of the Year as awarded by The Associated Press and selected by a nationwide panel of media:

2022 – Geno Smith, QB, Seattle

2021 – Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati

2020 – Alex Smith, QB, Washington

2019 – Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee

2018 – Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis

2017 – Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

2016 – Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay

2015 – Eric Berry, S, Kansas City

2014 – Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England

2013 – Philip Rivers, QB, San Diego

2012 – Peyton Manning, QB, Denver

2011 – Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit

2010 – Michael Vick, QB, Philadelphia

2009 – Tom Brady, QB, New England

2008 – Chad Pennington, QB, Miami

2007 – Greg Ellis, LB, Dallas

2006 – Chad Pennington, QB, New York Jets

2005 – Steve Smith, WR, Carolina; Tedy Bruschi, LB, New England

2004 – Drew Brees, QB, San Diego

2003 – Jon Kitna, QB, Cincinnati

2002 – Tommy Maddox, QB, Pittsburgh

2001 – Garrison Hearst, RB, San Francisco

2000 – Joe Johnson, DE, New Orleans

1999 – Bryant Young, DT, San Francisco

1998 – Doug Flutie, QB, Buffalo