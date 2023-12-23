Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol Saturday and will travel with the team to Tampa Bay.

Lawrence is expected to start against the Buccaneers (7-7) on Sunday, a huge boost for the Jaguars (8-6) as they try to end a three-game losing streak and stay atop the AFC South.

Lawrence practiced Friday for the first time all week and was later cleared by team doctors and the league’s independent neurological consultant.

The Jaguars believe Lawrence sustained a head injury while scrambling up the middle on the team’s final drive in a 23-7 loss to Baltimore last weekend. He misfired on seven of his final eight passes after the hit, a stretch that raised concerns on the sideline about his health. Lawrence reported symptoms after the game.

There has been precedent for guys to play a week after entering the league’s concussion protocol, with San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, Cleveland receiver Amari Cooper and New Orleans receiver Chris Olave gaining clearance before their next games.

Lawrence has been questionable to play several times over the last two seasons but found a way to avoid missing a start for the first time in his three-year pro career. He played through a sprained toe last year, a sprained knee in October and a high ankle sprain the past few weeks.

The Jags already are without left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) and receivers Christian Kirk (groin) and Zay Jones (knee/hamstring). Playing without Lawrence would have been an entirely different obstacle to overcome for a franchise trying to make the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 1998-99.

Lawrence has thrown for 3,525 yards this season, with 18 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He also has four rushing scores and six fumbles, and he’s been sacked a career-high-tying 32 times.

Despite the skid, the Jaguars remain in control of their playoff destiny because of divisional tiebreakers against Houston and Indianapolis. A loss, though, likely would drop Jacksonville out of first place for the first time since Week 3.

“It seems like this is a comfort level of theirs to play like this,” Pederson said, referring to last year’s team starting 3-7 and winning its last five regular-season games to clinch the division. “That’s OK as long as they go out and play well and compete. That’s all you can ask for and let the chips fall. They’ve handled this week well.”

