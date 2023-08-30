CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow was back at practice on Wednesday, more than a month after he was sidelined by a strained right calf muscle.

The Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback put on the pads and participated for the first time since he pulled up limping and then went down during a scramble on July 27.

The 26-year-old Burrow warmed up with backup quarterbacks Jake Browning and newly signed practice squad QB Will Grier in the portion of the practice open to reporters. The team said Burrow was not available for interviews Wednesday.

Receiver Tee Higgins said it seemed as if Burrow was never away when the quarterback found rookie receiver Charlie Jones with a perfect deep ball during practice.

“When Joe’s out there, it’s a little more dialed in,” receiver Ja’Marr Chase said.

Other teammates agreed.

“Joe’s been working really hard,” center Ted Karras said. “Obviously, we know who he is, but it was really great to have him back out there. He looks like Joe. … It’s go time.”

Last month, near the end of the one of the first practices of training camp, Burrow hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground while scrambling out of the pocket. He rode off the field in a medical cart.

Burrow could reach an agreement with the Bengals on a contract extension that will make him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

The defending AFC North champion Bengals open the season Sept. 10 at Cleveland.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL