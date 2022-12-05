CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are planning to waive quarterback Baker Mayfield after the 2018 No. 1 draft pick asked for his release, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the move has not been made yet.

Mayfield would be subject to waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

The decision does not come as a surprise, because Sam Darnold replaced Mayfield after his failed second stint as starting quarterback, and the Panthers like what they have in P.J. Walker. The move would allow Mayfield a chance to potentially land with a team that needs quarterback help.

San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson all suffered injuries over the weekend.

Mayfield was 1-5 as Carolina’s starting QB and completed just 57.8% of his passes with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Panthers traded for Mayfield earlier this season and he won the job in training camp. They will send the Cleveland Browns a fifth-round pick in 2024 as compensation for the trade.

