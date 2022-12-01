FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Antoine Davis became the Horizon League’s all-time leading scorer and he helped Detroit Mercy rally late for a 75-66 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday night.

Davis finished with 22 points after needing 18 points to surpass Alfredrick Hughes’ conference record of 2,914 points from 1981-85 with Loyola Chicago. Davis is 13th in scoring in NCAA history, trailing Danny Manning (2,951) for 12th.

Davis sank a 3-pointer to give the Titans a 60-58 lead and then he broke the record with a 3 from the wing on the next possession before drilling a third straight 3 to stretch the lead to 66-60 with 1:40 left.

Davis made five 3-pointers to move into fifth in NCAA history with 454 makes – just four shy of passing JJ Redick for third.

After the game, Horizon League Commissioner Julie Roe Lach handed Davis a commemorative ball before he posed for pictures with his coaches and teammates.

Gerald Liddell and Damezi Anderson added 16 points apiece for Detroit Mercy (4-4, 1-0) in the league opener. Before his late makes, Davis was 5 of 20 from the field.

Jarred Godfrey scored 20 points and Bobby Planutis had 18 for Purdue Fort Wayne (4-4, 0-1), which had its 13-game home winning streak snapped.

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25