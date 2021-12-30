Anosike, Lee lead CS Fullerton past CS Bakersfield, 73-67

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)E.J. Anosike and Vincent Lee combined to score 41 points and Cal State Fullerton held off Cal State Bakersfield to earn a 73-67 win in the Big West Conference opener for both schools Thursday night,

Damari Milstead put the Titans up by 10, 67-57 with 1:22 left and the team converted 6 of 10 from the free throw line in the final minute to protect the lead and earn the win.

Anosike hit 9 of 13 from the line and finished with 21 points to lead Fullerton (7-5, 1-0), grabbing seven rebounds. Lee added 20 points and Milstead added 17 points and dished five assists.

Kaleb Higgins scored 14 points and had five assists for the Roadrunners (5-5, 0-1), and David Walker chipped in 14 points off the bench. Justin McCall and Justin Edler-Davis each contributed 12 points.

—

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/-/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25