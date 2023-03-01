PARIS (AP)Second-tier Annecy produced a stunning upset to knock out French Cup favorite Marseille on penalty kicks and reach the semifinals for the first time on Wednesday.

After a dramatic 2-2 draw, during which Marseille equalized in the sixth and final minute of stoppage time, Annecy won the shootout 7-6 after Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi dragged his shot wide.

Marseille eliminated Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the tournament and took the lead through midfielder Jordan Veretout in the 29th minute of a dominant first half.

But Annecy, which has the second-smallest budget in the second division, equalized in the 53rd on striker Moïse Sahi’s goal and led six minutes later thanks to defender Kevin Mouanga’s header.

Late drama saw veteran Chile striker Alexis Sanchez miss a penalty in the 85th for Marseille before the home team equalized with the last kick of the game in the 96th minute, as 18-year-old Cameroon winger François-Régis Mughe’s looping cross from the right hit the back post and went in.

With no extra time, it went to penalties and Annecy advanced for the third straight time on spot-kicks. Marseille’s wait for an 11th French Cup goes on, having last won it in 1989 and lost in three finals since.

Meanwhile, defending champion Nantes beat Lens 2-1 in an all-first division game with striker Andy Delort grabbing his first two goals for Nantes since joining from Nice – last season’s beaten finalist.

After midfielder Seko Fofana gave Lens the lead in the 28th minute, Delort struck two penalties.

Teams honored the memory of former France great Just Fontaine, whose 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup remains a record. Fontaine’s death was confirmed Wednesday by his former club Reims and the French soccer federation. He was 89.

Marseille players led a moment’s applause for Fontaine at Stade Velodrome and the big screen showed a picture of Fontaine holding up a jersey with 13 on the back.

Toulouse, where Fontaine coached from 1978-79, routed struggling Rodez 6-1 with Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga scoring twice.

Rodez, the second division’s last-place team, conceded three goals inside the first 10 minutes.

Top-flight Lyon beat second-tier Grenoble on Tuesday.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports