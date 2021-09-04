Angels aim for another win over Rangers

Following a rough stretch in late August, the Los Angeles Angels have found success again. They also continue to fare well against the Texas Rangers this season.

The Angels (67-68) will aim for their fifth straight win over the Rangers (47-87) on Saturday night at Anaheim, Calif.

From Aug. 20-27, Los Angeles went 1-6. Since then, the Angels have won four of five. After taking two of three from the New York Yankees at home this week, Los Angeles received seven solid innings and a career-high 117 pitches from two-way star Shohei Ohtani during Friday’s 3-2 victory over Texas.

Los Angeles is 9-4 against the Rangers in 2021.

While Ohtani threw the ball well in the series opener, he’s 1-for-22 with nine strikeouts in his past six games. Meanwhile, fellow Angels’ All-Star Jared Walsh is 8-for-19 with seven RBIs over his past five games.

“I’ve just been trying to use the entire field a little bit more,” Walsh told the Angels’ official website. “I’m keeping more balls fair and getting them into the air a little bit more.”

Los Angeles’ Jose Suarez (5-7, 4.10 ERA) will take the mound with a 2-6 mark and 5.53 ERA in nine starts since moving from the bullpen into the rotation early July.

After allowing two runs and four hits while walking three over just 3 2/3 innings in a 10-2 win against San Diego last weekend, the left-hander is 0-3 with a 5.50 ERA in his past four starts.

That winless stretch followed an 11-3 Angels’ victory at Texas on Aug. 3, when Suarez gave up three runs, six hits and struck out six with a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Two of those runs came off a homer from Rangers rookie Andy Ibanez.

Fellow Texas rookie and All-Star Adolis Garcia is 2-for-3 with a double versus Suarez this season. Suarez has never faced Nick Solak, who is batting .395 during an 11-game hitting streak for Texas.

The Rangers have dropped three straight on the road and 21 of their past 24 away from home.

Scheduled Texas starter Kolby Allard (3-11, 5.01) has completed at least six innings in five consecutive starts. However, he was charged with five runs, eight hits and three walks over six innings of last Saturday’s 5-2 loss to Houston. Allard also allowed two home runs for a fourth straight start.

“(I can’t) leave pitches over the middle,” Allard told the Rangers’ official website.

“Obviously, I do pitch up in the zone, so just making those mistakes, if you’re going up and in, maybe make them off the plate rather than down the middle. It’s just refining those mistakes a little better.”

Los Angeles’ Jack Mayfield went 2-for-2 and hit a solo shot off Allard on Aug. 4, when the left-hander allowed one other run and no walks in six innings of Texas’ 2-1 home defeat.

