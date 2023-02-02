HAMMOND, La. (AP)Boogie Anderson scored 19 points as SE Louisiana beat Incarnate Word 77-67 on Thursday night.

Anderson added five assists for the Lions (14-9, 8-2 Southland Conference). Brody Rowbury scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Nick Caldwell was 6 of 12 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Cardinals (10-13, 4-6) were led by Josh Morgan, who posted 18 points. Jonathan Cisse added 17 points, seven assists and three steals for Incarnate Word. In addition, Niki Krause finished with 11 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.