GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Trevante Anderson’s 25 points helped UIC defeat Green Bay 78-64 on Saturday night.

Anderson added five assists for the Flames (5-2). Jace Carter added 18 points and six rebounds. Toby Okani contributed 14 points.

Brock Heffner led the way for the Phoenix with 19 points. Clarence Cummings III added 10 points for Green Bay. The loss was the Phoenix’s sixth in a row to begin the season.

