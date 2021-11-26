Anderson leads Pacific past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74-50

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The last weekend of November 2021 is a big one for live shows in Honolulu. Two comedians are taking the stages at the Blaisdell and the Hawaii Theatre, and more events are to be expected once further COVID restrictions are lifted beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Live show promoters said the events industry is moving in the right direction, but they remain cautious after a long road to get to this point.