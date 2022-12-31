NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Kellen Amos scored 36 points as Central Connecticut beat Saint Francis Brooklyn 74-52 on Saturday.

Amos was 13 of 16 shooting, including 6 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Blue Devils (3-13). Nigel Scantlebury added 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and he also had five assists. Jay Rodgers was 3 of 15 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with nine points.

The Terriers (6-7) were led by Tedrick Wilcox Jr., who recorded 12 points and six rebounds. Rob Higgins added 11 points, four assists and three steals for Saint Francis (BKN). Josiah Harris also recorded six points and 12 rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Cent. Conn. St. hosts LIU while Saint Francis (BKN) hosts Fairleigh Dickinson.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.