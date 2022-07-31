HOUSTON (AP)Yordan Alvarez hit an RBI single with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to a 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Mauricio Dubon started the 10th as the automatic runner on second and the Mariners intentionally walked Jose Altuve. Dubon advanced to third on a sacrifice fly by Yuli Gurriel. Alvarez then laced a grounder off Brennan Bernardino (0-1), who was making his MLB debut, to left field to send Dubon home and start the celebration.

Hector Neris (4-3) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win.

The Mariners were playing without star rookie Julio Rodriguez, who was placed on the injured list with a bruised right wrist Sunday after being hit by a pitch a night earlier.

The AL-West leading Astros scored two runs in the first inning to take the lead. The Mariners used a two-run homer by Jesse Winker in the eight inning to tie it.

RANGERS 5, ANGELS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Ezequiel Duran hit a three-run double in the ninth inning as Texas beat the Angels despite Los Angeles starter Reid Detmers throwing an immaculate inning.

Texas took three of four from the Angels and went 5-6 on its season-high, 11-game road trip.

Detmers became the first pitcher in seven years with a no-hitter and an immaculate inning in the same season, achieving the latter during the second inning when he struck out Duran, Kole Calhoun and Charlie Culberson on nine pitches. It is the fourth immaculate inning in the majors this year and the 109th in baseball’s recorded history.

Shohei Ohtani and Brandon Marsh had two hits apiece for the Angels, who dropped three of four and went 6-18 in July.

The Rangers got their first three aboard in the ninth on Leody Taveras’ base hit and Jose Quijada (0-3) issuing walks to Jonah Heim and Adolis Garcia. Duran then cleared the bases with a double to the right-center field gap off Raisel Iglesias.

Brock Burke (5-2) won in relief and Jonathan Hernandez earned his first major league save.

ROYALS 8, YANKEES 6

NEW YORK (AP) – Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer off All-Star closer Clay Holmes in the ninth inning, and Kansas City beat New York to avoid being swept in the season series.

New York overcame a 4-0 deficit and took a 6-4 lead when Anthony Rizzo hit a three-run homer, his 25th of the season, in the seventh.

Hunter Dozier homered against Ron Marinaccio leading off the eighth, ending Marinaccio’s 19-inning scoreless streak and run of 56 consecutive batters without allowing a hit.

Holmes (5-2) blew a save for the third time in 20 chances.

Taylor Clarke (2-1) threw a perfect eighth and closed out the ninth for the win as Kansas City went 1-6 against the AL leading-Yankees.

DODGERS 7, ROCKIES 3

DENVER (AP) – James Outman homered on the first swing of his first big-league at-bat and finished with three hits and three RBIs as Los Angeles beat Colorado and closed out July with 21 victories.

Freddie Freeman added three hits and an RBI, passing teammate Trea Turner for the MLB lead in hits. Tony Gonsolin (12-1) bounced back from his first loss of the season as the Dodgers finished the month 21-5, tying the franchise record for most wins in July.

Outman became the eighth Dodgers player in franchise history – the fourth since the move to Los Angeles – to homer in his first career plate appearance. With a 1-1 count, he homered on a 95 mph fastball from German Marquez (6-9) to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the third inning. He had a single and scored in the seventh inning and drove in a run with a double to the wall in right-center in the eighth.

Gonsolin gave up three runs – all in the third inning – and five hits while striking out six and walking one.

Brian Serven homered for Colorado.

PADRES 3, TWINS 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Jurickson Profar homered for the second straight game and had a hand in the go-ahead rally as San Diego took two out of three from AL Central-leading Minnesota.

That sixth-inning rally backed left-hander Sean Manaea (6-5), who overcame home runs by Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda to get the win. Luis Garcia pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

Profar homered off Dylan Bundy (6-5) with two outs in the third for a 1-0 lead. It was his 11th. Bundy gave up three runs and four hits in five-plus innings, struck out three and walked none.

The Padres took the lead while chasing Bundy during a sixth-inning rally. Trent Grisham and Profar opened with consecutive singles. Former Padres reliever Emilio Pagan entered, and after Manny Machado lined out to center, Jake Cronenworth singled in the tying run and Luke Voit singled in the go-ahead run.

Manaea allowed two runs and four hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked three.

CARDINALS 5, NATIONALS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) – Paul DeJong homered for the second straight game after ending a minor league demotion, Andre Pallante pitched into the ninth inning and St. Louis Cardinals blanked Washington.

Corey Dickerson also homered for the Cardinals, who broke the game open in the fourth inning against starter Josiah Gray (7-7).

Washington star Juan Soto was 0 for 3 with a walk. Soto is one of several Nationals who could be dealt before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Washington has the worst record in the majors at 35-68 and went 6-19 in July.

Pallante (4-4) allowed five hits in eight-plus innings and earned his first road victory for St. Louis. He struck out a career-high eight and walked one.

Gray allowed four runs on five hits in five innings while striking out six.

PIRATES 8, PHILLIES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Alec Bohm fell a triple shy of the cycle and matched a career best with four hits as Philadelphia completed a four-game sweep of Pittsburgh.

Bohm hit his seventh homer of the season in the sixth, a solo shot that gave him four hits on just five pitches and extended Philadelphia’s lead to seven runs. Nick Castellanos also had four hits, with his fourth single coming in the ninth. Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 33rd homer.

Aaron Nola (7-8) allowed one run and six hits with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Four straight singles off JT Brubaker (2-9) highlighted a five-run fifth. Brubaker allowed seven runs on 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

WHITE SOX 4, ATHLETICS 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez homered, Dylan Cease threw six strong innings and Chicago won for the 10th time in 15 games and moved about .500.

Abreu and Leury Garcia had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who trailed first-place Minnesota by three games entering the day.

Cease (11-4) allowed a run and four hits, striking out seven and walking one in winning his fourth straight start. Liam Hendriks picked up his 20th save in 23 opportunities.

Ramon Laureano homered for the A’s. Adam Oller (1-4) allowed four runs, seven hits and no walks, setting career highs for innings (6 1/3) and strikeouts (six).

RED SOX 7, BREWERS 2

BOSTON (AP) – Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez each had an RBI double as Boston won for the fourth time in 17 games.

Boston, which had a season-high eight doubles, was 3-7 on a season-long homestand and 8-19 in July.

Ex Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster for the second straight day and went 4 for 4 for NL Central-leading Milwaukee, which lost for only the second time in nine games since the All-Star break.

Josh Winckowski (4-5) allowed two runs and seven hits in five innings for the win. Aaron Ashby (2-9) took the loss.

BRAVES 1, DIAMONDBACKS 0

ATLANTA (AP) – Austin Riley hit a run-scoring double off Mark Melancon in the ninth inning and Atlanta completed a three-game sweep of Arizona.

Max Fried, Dylan Lee and Kenley Jansen (5-0) combined on a four-hitter for the Braves.

Matt Olson singled with one out in the ninth against Melancon (3-9) and scored when Riley’s double hit the fence in right-center on two hops. Olson slid headfirst, easily beating the throw.

Fried allowed four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in seven innings. Arizona’s Merrill Kelly gave up three hits and two walks in seven innings with eight strikeouts.

GUARDIANS 5, RAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Austin Hedges had a tiebreaking two-run single in the fifth to help Cleveland beat All-Star Game starter Shane McClanahan and Tampa Bay.

Cleveland won its first series against the Rays since August 2017 and ended a long stretch of games on the road with a 6-5 record.

Reliever Kirk McCarty (2-2) allowed one run, four hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth to get his 23rd save.

McClanahan (10-4) gave up five runs, seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings – tying season-low. ppearances.

Guardians rookie Steven Kwan extended his hitting streak to 14 games on a first-inning bunt single. He also threw out Brandon Lowe, who tried to score from second on Randy Arozarena’s fifth-inning single.

METS 9, MARLINS 3

MIAMI (AP) – Francisco Lindor had three hits and New York pounded trade deadline target Pablo Lopez and swept Miami and handed the Marlins their seventh straight home loss.

Jeff McNeil singled twice and doubled, and Mark Canha also had three hits for the NL East leaders, who won their sixth straight and finished with a season-high 19 hits – 12 against Lopez.

New York starter Taijuan Walker gave up three runs in 5 2/3 innings. Walker (9-2) allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out four.

Lopez (7-6) struck out one in 2 2/3 innings, one of his shortest starts of the season. The Marlins snapped a 20-inning scoreless skid on Jacob Stallings’ RBI single in the fifth.

BLUE JAYS 4, TIGERS 1

TORONTO (AP) – Matt Chapman hit a two-run home run, Jose Berrios pitched seven strong innings to win his third straight decision and Toronto beat error-prone Detroit.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette had RBI doubles as the Blue Jays have won 12 of 15 overall after taking three of four from the Tigers.

Berrios (8-4) allowed three hits, including a solo home run to his brother-in-law, Tigers shortstop Javier Baez. Berrios walked one and struck out six. Jordan Romano finished for his AL-leading 24th save in 27 chances.

The Tigers made four errors Sunday, giving them seven in the four-game series. None of Toronto’s runs Sunday were unearned.

Garrett Hill (1-3) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings, his third straight losing decision. Hill walked two and struck out one.

GIANTS 4, CUBS 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Carlos Rodon struck out 10 over seven dominant innings amid speculation he could be traded, and San Francisco beat Chicago.

Rodon (9-6) got plenty of defensive help. He yielded two hits, none after the third inning. It was the 18th double-digit strikeout performance of his career and his sixth this season.

San Francisco scored all its runs in the fourth inning by rallying with two outs against starter Adrian Sampson (0-2). Eighth-place hitter Jason Vosler roped an RBI single, followed by No. 9 hitter Austin Wynns’ bases-loaded triple.

REDS 3, ORIOLES 2

CINCINNATI (AP) – Brandon Drury reached 20 homers for the first time in his big league career when he hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning to give Cincinnati a win over Baltimore.

Drury entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and broke a 2-all tie in the eighth with his homer off Felix Bautista (3-3).

Alexis Diaz (3-1) won despite allowing a tying home run in the eighth to Anthony Santander. Buck Farmer got his first career save in six chances.

Santander had three hits, including his 19th homer, and extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

