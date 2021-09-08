Alphonso Davies to miss Canada qualifier vs El Salvador

Canada star Alphonso Davies will miss Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier against El Salvador after getting hurt against the United States.

The Bayern Munich defender set up Cyle Larin’s tying goal in Sunday night’s 1-1 draw at Nashville, Tennessee, Davies’ Canadian record sixth assist of the year, then came out in the 76th minute while favoring a leg.

The Canada Soccer Association said late Tuesday night that the 20-year-old will return to Bayern Munich to continue his recovery and will miss Wednesday’s game in Toronto. The nature of the injury was not specified.

Canada, seeking its first World Cup berth since 1986, opened with a 1-1 home draw against Honduras.

The top three nations in the eight-team final round of North and Central America and the Caribbean qualify for next year’s tournament in Qatar, and the No. 4 team advances to a playoff.

