Alouettes-Redblacks Preview

The Montreal Alouettes’ offence sputtered last week after getting off to an encouraging start to the season.

The Ottawa Redblacks’ offence, meanwhile, has been a disaster since Week 1.

In a Labour Day weekend matchup between teams looking to avoid a third consecutive loss, the Alouettes try to get back on track Friday night when they visit the Redblacks, who may be looking to make a change at quarterback if Matt Nichols can’t get the offence in gear.

After ranking second in the CFL in scoring (26 ppg) and yards per game (373.0) through Week 3, Montreal (1-2) totalled 258 yards of offence and found the end zone just once in last Friday’s 27-10 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Vernon Adams Jr. completed 16 of 31 passes for 171 yards with a touchdown and interception after averaging 236 passing yards while totalling four TD passes in Montreal’s first two games.

“You have to be in the right frame of mind and be able to pick yourself up after a bad game here and there,” coach Khari Jones told the Alouettes’ official website. “I can see he’s putting pressure on himself. His training week was better and it seemed to be going in the right direction. We just have to keep working to make sure it really shows up in the games.”

The Redblacks’ offence has yet to show up, tallying one touchdown on 40 possessions through three games.

Ottawa (1-2), which saw its home losing streak extend to nine games with last Saturday’s 24-12 loss to the BC Lions, is last in the league in scoring (10.7 ppg), yards per game (198.7), yards per play (3.2) and first downs per game (12.7).

“We have a lot of things we have to evaluate what we can do better as an offence because this is unacceptable,” Ottawa coach Paul LaPolice told the league’s official website.

Nichols could be playing for his job considering he’s averaging 151 passing yards and 5.6 yards per attempt with two interceptions and no touchdowns, though it hasn’t been entirely his fault.

His receivers have dropped a number of passes and the ground game hasn’t been much of a threat, ranking last in the league in rushing yards per game (63.3) and rush yards per attempt (3.8).

Although he can’t be blamed for all of the team’s deficiencies, it’s possible Dominique Davis could get snaps at quarterback to spark the offence.

Davis led Ottawa to its last home win, throwing for career highs of 354 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-41 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 2 of the 2019 season.

The Redblacks’ home losing streak includes two defeats to the Alouettes, who have won their last three games at TD Place.