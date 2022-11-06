MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Division semifinal on Sunday.

With the win, the Alouettes will take on the Toronto Argonauts in the East final next weekend.

Trevor Harris threw for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Walter Fletcher and Dominique Davis scored rushing touchdowns.

Dane Evans threw for 123 yards and one interception. Former Alouettes pivot Matthew Shiltz came on to throw for 127 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Chandler Worthy made a 49-yard return on the opening kickoff, putting the Alouettes in good position to break the ice. Four plays later, Harris found Jake Weineke with a 13-yard touchdown pass to give Montreal an early 7-0 lead.

The Ticats tried to respond on the following drive but settled for a 47-yard field goal by Seth Small.

Fletcher ran in Montreal’s second touchdown but a command centre review found that he had been stopped at the two-yard line. Davis rectified the situation with a QB sneak, giving the Alouettes a 14-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Evans found Tim White with a 30-yard pass that led to Small’s second field goal early in the second quarter.

Fletcher picked up where he left off and finally got himself a touchdown with a 33-yard run to give the Alouettes a 21-6 lead.

With 10:47 remaining in the third quarter, the Tiger-Cats turned to Shiltz at quarterback.

He found Steven Dunbar with a 12-yard pass to notch Hamilton’s first touchdown. Shiltz then located Anthony Johnson to complete the two-point conversion.

David Cote kicked a 13-yard field goal to end the third quarter with a 25-14 Montreal lead. Small responded with his second field goal of the game in the first drive of the fourth quarter.

Tyrice Beverette sacked Shiltz, who fumbled the football, with 2:14 remaining in the fourth. Chris Ackie recovered on Hamilton’s 24-yard line.

Cote kicked his second field goal with 16 seconds remaining to secure the victory.