NEW YORK (AP)Hours after the Mets learned Max Scherzer will join fellow ace Jacob deGrom on the injured list, Pete Alonso kept New York rolling with a two-run homer in the 10th inning for a 7-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

Paul Goldschmidt tied it at 5 with two outs in the ninth off Mets closer Edwin Diaz with his fourth RBI of the game. Albert Pujols hit a run-scoring double play grounder in the 10th of the Cardinals’ first-extra inning game this year.

With the automatic runner on second, Alonso drove the second pitch from Giovanny Gallegos (0-2) into the left field second deck for his third career game-ending home run. It was the 10th homer for Alonso, who leads the majors with 33 RBIs.

Colin Holderman (1-0) got his first big league decision as the Mets moved a season-high 12 games over .500 at 26-14 by winning three of four from the Cardinals. It’s the first time since 2014 the Mets won the season series against St. Louis.

The Mets said during the game that Scherzer had been diagnosed with a strained oblique muscle in his left side after leaving Wednesday night’s win following a pitch. Scherzer is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Juan Yepez had a second-inning home run and his first three-hit game for Cardinals.

ORIOLES 9, YANKEES 6

BALTIMORE (AP) – Anthony Santander lined a three-run homer in the ninth inning off Lucas Luetge (1-1) and Baltimore avoided a four-game sweep by beating New York.

Felix Bautista (1-1) picked up the win for the Orioles, who earlier got a homer from Robinson Chirinos. It was the first home run by a Baltimore catcher at home this season.

Giancarlo Stanton homered for New York, who lost for just the second time in 11 games and is still a major-league best 28-10. The Yankees fell to 18-1 when scoring five runs or more this season.

The Yankees were down to their last out in the ninth when DJ LeMahieu hit an RBI single off closer Jorge Lopez that tied it at 6. The Orioles answered when Austin Hays reached on a throwing error by third baseman Josh Donaldson, who had pinch-hit in the top half of the inning. One out later, Trey Mancini singled and Santander followed with a drive to left field for his seventh homer of the season.

RED SOX 12, MARINERS 6

BOSTON (AP) – Trevor Story had three homers, four hits and seven RBIs to help Boston rally from a four-run deficit to beat Seattle.

Story slugged a pair of two-run homers and a three-run shot in the eighth, and also singled in the go-ahead run in the sixth with the help of a wild throw by Julio Rodriguez. In the first season of a $140, six-year contract, Story had just two homers in 32 games entering Thursday.

Jackie Bradley Jr. added an RBI double off the Green Monster as Boston scored nine straight runs and won for the fifth time in seven games.

The Red Sox got four scoreless innings of relief from Tanner Houck (3-3) after Seattle roughed up starter Rich Hill over the first two innings for a 4-0 lead.

Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer in the second for Seattle, which lost for the third time in four games. Rodriguez also homered for the Mariners. Seattle rookie George Kirby (0-1) took the loss.

PADRES 2, PHILLIES 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Yu Darvish escaped a jam and retired $179 million of offense in Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos in a key spot, pitching seven shutout innings to lead San Diego past Philadelphia.

The Padres took two of three from the Phillies and moved 10 games over .500 (24-14). Each game included a shutout.

Darvish (4-1) struck out five, walked none, allowed six hits and continued a run of solid starts. In the sixth with runners on the corners and the Padres ahead 2-0, Darvish struck out Schwarber and Castellanos grounded into an inning-ending forceout.

Luis Garcia got two outs in the eighth. Taylor Rogers got the final four outs for his 15th save.

Kyle Gibson (3-2) struck out seven, walked none and gave up eight hits in 5 2/3 innings for the Phillies.

Bryce Harper missed a fourth straight game from the lingering effects of platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow. The Phillies hope Harper can return Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

REDS 4, GUARDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) – Tyler Naquin homered in the fifth inning and scored on Kyle Farmer’s go-ahead single in the eighth, leading Cincinnati past Cleveland for the first series sweep of its Ohio neighbors since 2014.

The Reds won both games in the rain-extended interleague set and are showing positive signs after starting the season 3-21. They’re 8-5 since May 5.

Cincinnati snapped a 1-1 tie by scoring three runs in the eighth off Trevor Stephan (2-1), who gave up three straight singles to start the inning and threw wildly to first for an error after fielding a bunt.

Luis Cessa (2-0) replaced effective Reds starter Tyler Mahle in the seventh and got the win. Tony Santillan worked 1 2/3 innings for his second save.

Guardians manager Terry Francona was back running the team after testing positive for COVID-19 and missing four games. Cleveland’s base coaches, Sandy Alomar and Mike Sarbaugh, are still sidelined. The Guardians also could be without star third baseman Jose Ramirez, who’ll undergo X-rays and other tests on his right shin after fouling a ball off his shin in the eighth inning.

WHITE SOX 7, ROYALS 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Luis Robert homered and drove in four runs as Chicago rallied past Kansas City to win the five-game series.

Robert delivered a pair of RBI singles before hitting a two-run homer into the left field stands in the eighth. His sixth home run of the season capped Chicago’s sixth come-from-behind win. Chicago took three of five from the Royals. It was the first five-game series at Kauffman Stadium since Chicago also won three of five in April 2018.

Bennett Sousa (2-0) earned the victory as four Chicago relievers held Kansas City scoreless over the final four innings. Liam Hendriks worked around a pair of singles for his 12th save.

Pinch-hitter Adam Engel gave the White Sox their first lead with an RBI single in the seventh off Gabe Speier (0-1) that broke a 4-all tie.

Hunter Dozier had three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs for the Royals.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, CUBS 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Zac Gallen pitched five effective innings, Daulton Varsho homered and Arizona stopped a six-game slide by beating Chicago.

Gallen (3-0) allowed one run and two hits, continuing his strong start to the season. The right-hander issued three walks and hit a batter, but wiggled out of a jam in his last inning while earning his first win in his fourth career start against Chicago. Gallen has permitted two or fewer runs in each of his first seven starts this year.

Sean Poppen, Joe Mantiply, Ian Kennedy and Mark Melancon combined for four innings of two-hit relief. Melancon earned his eighth save.

The Cubs got Marcus Stroman (1-4) back from the COVID-19 injured list, but they went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base. Yan Gomes doubled home Willson Contreras in the fourth for the team’s only run. Stroman allowed three runs, two earned, and five hits in five innings in his first start since May 1. The right-hander struck out six and walked none.

ASTROS 5, RANGERS 1

HOUSTON (AP) – Martin Maldonado hit a three-run double and Jose Altuve added a season-high four hits to back a strong start by Framber Valdez as Houston continued its home dominance of Texas.

The victory extended Houston’s winning streak at home against the Rangers to 11. Texas went 0-9 at Minute Maid Park last season and hasn’t won in Houston since Sept. 16, 2020. The Astros, who lost two of the last three on the road, won their ninth straight overall at home.

Valdez (3-2) allowed six hits and a run while tying a season high with seven strikeouts in seven innings for his second straight win.

Glenn Otto (1-2) pitched well after giving up two early runs, but the Rangers couldn’t provide any run support after the first to keep the rookie winless since April 22. He yielded seven hits and two runs in a career-high six innings.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports