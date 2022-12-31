TEANECK, N.J. (AP)Ansley Almonor’s 19 points helped Fairleigh Dickinson defeat Centenary of New Jersey 99-50 on Saturday.

Almonor added seven rebounds for the Knights (8-8). Trevon Blassingame scored 14 points and Demetre Roberts scored 13.

Isaac Poueriet finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Cyclones.

NEXT UP

Fairleigh Dickinson visits Saint Francis (BKN) in its next matchup on Thursday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.