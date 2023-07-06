Hawaii’s Allisen Corpuz is near the top of the leaderboard at the U.S. Women’s Open.

The Punahou graduate who entered the major tournament ranked 29th in the women’s world rankings carded an opening round 3-under, 69.

At the time of finishing her 18th hole at Pebble Beach, Corpuz was in a tie for third place just one swing off of the lead.

Corpuz, signed off on four birdies with her lone bogey coming on the seventh hole.

A total of four Hawaii High School graduates are in the field of the tournament including 2014 event champion Michelle Wie West who shot 7-over par on Thursday. Wie West has said that this will be the final event of her career.

Punahou graduate Marissa Chow shot +7 and Maryknoll’s Allysha Mae Mateo was +10 through 17 holes.