KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Shemarri Allen’s 23 points helped UMKC defeat Denver 70-60 on Saturday night.

Allen added nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Kangaroos (10-13, 6-4 Summit League). Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 13 points, going 3 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 10 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Allen David Mukeba Jr. was 4-of-6 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding four blocks.

The Pioneers (12-12, 3-8) were led in scoring by Tommy Bruner, who finished with 19 points and two steals. Tevin Smith added 17 points and two blocks for Denver.

UMKC plays South Dakota State at home on Monday, and Denver hosts Western Illinois on Thursday.

