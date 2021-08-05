Alfaro lifts Marlins past Mets; Báez strikes out 5 times

MIAMI (AP)Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 4-2 on Thursday, taking three of four from the sagging NL East leaders.

New York has lost six of eight overall and is 2-4 since its big trade-deadline acquisition, Javier Baez, made his debut. Baez went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts on Thursday and is hitting .160 (4 for 25) with the Mets.

Miguel Rojas drew a one-out walk against Jeurys Familia (5-2) and advanced to second on Jazz Chisholm’s single. Alfaro’s line drive to right scored Rojas, whose slide eluded catcher James McCann’s tag. Lewis Brinson followed with a two-run double.

Ross Detwiler (2-1) got the final two outs in the top of the eighth.

New York stranded 15 baserunners and wasted the best start by Rich Hill since the Mets acquired him from Tampa Bay.

YANKEES 5, MARINERS 3

NEW YORK (AP) – Joey Gallo hit his first homer as a Yankee, a go-ahead, three-run blast in the seventh inning, and New York beat Seattle.

Gallo, who entered 2-for-23 in six games since the Yankees acquired him from the Texas Rangers, lofted a 1-0 slider from Paul Sewald (6-3) just over the short porch in right field. He also doubled twice.

Gallo’s 26th homer this season helped the Yankees win for the sixth time in seven games and move a season-high 10 games over .500.

Chad Green (5-5) worked two innings in relief of starter Nestor Cortes. Zack Britton pitched the eighth and Aroldis Chapman allowed two baserunners in the ninth before retiring Mitch Haniger on a flyball to the warning track in left field for his 23rd save in 27 opportunities.

PHILLIES 7, NATIONALS 6

WASHINGTON (AP) – J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins each hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, and Philadelphia rallied past Washington to complete a four-game sweep.

The Phillies have won five straight overall and moved within one-half game of the NL East-leading New York Mets.

Realmuto tied the game with his double to the right-center field gap against closer Kyle Finnegan (4-3). Two batters later, Hoskins doubled to left-center to score two more.

Juan Soto scored in the ninth on a single and throwing error, but Archie Bradley recovered for his second save. Mauricio Llovera (1-0) worked a scoreless ninth for the Phillies.

GIANTS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4, 10 INNINGS

PHOENIX (AP) – LaMonte Wade Jr. tied it with a two-out single in a four-run ninth inning and Kris Bryant doubled in the winning run in the 10th to complete San Francisco’s rally over Arizona.

The Giants moved four games ahead of the idle Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. They’re 12-2 against Arizona.

After managing three hits and no runs against Arizona starter Merrill Kelly over eight innings, the Giants had five hits in the ninth. Wade’s single to right on a full count brought in the final two runs against Tyler Clippard.

Tyler Rogers (3-1) pitched a scoreless ninth. Jake McGee got the last three outs for his 24th save as the San Francisco bullpen worked six innings without giving up a hit.

Arizona’s Tyler Gilbert (0-1), in his second major league game, allowed the automatic runner to score in the 10th for an unearned run and the loss.

BLUE JAYS 3, INDIANS 0

TORONTO (AP) – Bo Bichette homered and drove in all three runs, Ross Stripling pitched six sharp innings to win his second consecutive start and Toronto blanked Cleveland.

Toronto won for the sixth time in seven games since returning north of the border last week and moved a season-best eight games above .500.

Bichette hit a two-run homer in the fourth, his 20th, and added an RBI single in the sixth. Both hits came off Cleveland right-hander Triston McKenzie (1-5).

Stripling (5-6) didn’t allow a hit until Owen Miller’s one-out single in the fifth. The right-hander gave up three hits, all singles. He walked one and struck out six.

ANGELS 5, RANGERS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Dylan Bundy pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning in the opening day starter’s second appearance since returning from a demotion to the bullpen, and Los Angeles beat Texas.

Adam Eaton homered and Jose Iglesias added a two-run single as the Angels took the four-game series from last-place Texas after losing the opener.

Bundy (2-8) gave up three hits and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings in his first scoreless start since Aug. 11 last year.

Spencer Howard (0-3) lost his debut for the rebuilding Rangers after coming over from Philadelphia at the trade deadline.

TIGERS 8, RED SOX 1

DETROIT (AP) – Victor Reyes tripled twice and drove in three runs, Tarik Skubal pitched five scoreless innings, and Detroit beat skidding Boston.

Skubal (7-10) allowed five hits and struck out four.

Robbie Grossman hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first. He departed the game prior to the third with a left elbow contusion after getting hit by a pitch.

The Red Sox lost for the sixth time in seven games and dropped 1 1/2 games behind idle Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Boston starter Martin Perez (7-8) equaled his shortest outing of the season, allowing three runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings.

TWINS 5, ASTROS 3

HOUSTON (AP) – Rookie Griffin Jax had a solid and Andrelton Simmons drove in two runs to help Minnesota building a big early lead against Houston,

Jax (2-1) allowed three hits and one run in a career-high 5 1/3 innings for his first career victory as a starter. Jax, who has made just eight appearances and four starts in his career, picked up his first major league win June 25 while pitching in relief. Framber Valdez (7-3) was the loser.

Houston trailed by four with one out in the ninth when Michael Brantley legged out a single on a grounder. Yordan Alvarez then belted a home run off Danny Coulombe to cut it to 5-3. Coulombe walked Kyle Tucker with two outs and he was replaced by Alex Colome, who got his fourth save thanks to a nifty catch by Jorge Polanco just behind second base on a ball hit by Martin Maldonado.

ROYALS 3, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Daniel Lynch and four relievers held Chicago in check, and Emmanuel Rivera’s line drive was misplayed into an early two-run double that helped the Kansas City Royals hang on.

Kansas City won its second consecutive game, while the AL Central-leading White Sox lost for the ninth time in their last 14. Chicago has scored two runs or fewer in three of its past four games.

Lynch (2-3) pitched five-plus innings of one-run ball. He limited the White Sox to four hits and has given up only four runs over his last 19 innings. Jake Brentz worked a hitless ninth for his first major league save.

Edward Olivares hit his third homer in four games for the Royals

Dallas Keuchel (7-5) was the loser. Jose Abreu homered for Chicago.

ROCKIES 6, CUBS 5

DENVER (AP) – Trevor Story hit two home runs, including a go-ahead two-run drive in the fifth inning, and Colorado hung on to beat Chicago.

Sam Hilliard and Connor Joe also homered and Brendan Rodgers extended his hitting streak to 12 games with two singles for the Rockies, who took two of three from the Cubs.

Willson Contreras hit a two-run double in Chicago’s four-run fifth.

Rodgers started the fifth with a single off Jake Jewell (0-1) and Story followed with his second homer of the day and 15th this season to put the Rockies ahead 6-4.

The Cubs pulled within a run in the sixth on David Bote’s double and Frank Schwindel’s RBI single off Tyler Kinley (2-2). Daniel Bard got the last three outs for his 17th save.

REDS 7, PIRATES 4

CINCINNATI (AP) – Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto hit three-run homers in a six-run second inning, powering Cincinnati over Pittsburgh.

Jonathan India also went deep and pitcher Sonny Gray (4-6) helped himself with two hits.

The Reds sent 11 batters to the plate against Wil Crowe (3-6) in the second, but only two of their runs were earned after second baseman Wilmer Difo was charged with an error.

Gray gave up four runs in five innings.

BRAVES 8, CARDINALS 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Austin Riley homered and Ehire Adrianza drove in the go-ahead run with the first of four straight bases-loaded walks as Atlanta scored six times in the eighth inning to complete a three-game sweep of St. Louis.

Atlanta’s rally came against a Cardinals bullpen that couldn’t hold a lead for the second straight night.

Riley’s two-out, two-run homer off Giovanny Gallegos (5-5) in the eighth tied it at 4 and denied Wade LeBlanc his first win in more than a year. The homer came one night after Gallegos gave up three runs in two-thirds of an inning while taking the loss.

Gallegos was pulled for Alex Reyes after giving up a double to Dansby Swanson. Reyes hit the first batter he faced with a pitch and then walked four straight, including Adrianza, Stephen Vogt and Ozzie Albies with the bases loaded to stretch the lead. Justin Miller took over, only to walk Jorge Soler to plate another run.

Edgar Santana (1-0) got the win.

