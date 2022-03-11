ORONO, Maine (AP)Morgan Haney scored 20 points and Albany hit its last seven free throws in the final minute to defeat Maine 56-47 in the championship game of the America East Conference tournament on Friday night to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years.

The second-seeded Great Danes never trailed but made it tense when, up 49-42, they missed a pair of free throws at 51.1 seconds. However, they grabbed the offensive rebound and made the second of two.

When top-seeded Maine, riding a 14-game winning streak and with 11-straight wins over Albany, missed a shot, the free throws sealed the game for Albany.

Ellen Hahne added 13 points and nine rebounds for Albany (23-9), which is headed to its sixth NCAA Tournament following a five-year run through 2017. Kayla Cooper had 12 rebounds, eight points and five assists. The Great Danes were without starting forward Lucia Decortes because of a leg injury.

The difference in the game was the first quarter when four different players hit 3-pointers – in five attempts – as Albany went on top 20-12. Then Haney, the AEC sixth player of the year, kept the Great Danes ahead with 13-straight points in the second quarter. Haney hit 3 of 4 from distance and a last minute free throw from Ellen Hahn made it 34-24 at the half.

Albany made 7 of 10 behind the arc and shot 52% overall. With the No. 2 defense in the nation allowing 48.6 points, the Black Bears faced a tall task to get their 10th NCAA Tournament berth.

The Great Danes were just 1 of 9 in the third quarter but were only outscored 8-4. In the fourth quarter Maine went 4 of 17 while Albany went 11 of 16 from the foul line.

AEC player of the year Anne Simon scored 15 points for the Black Bears (20-11) and Caroline Bonermann had 13.

Albany cooled off to 41.5% shooting but was 8 of 14 behind the arc, including a critical trey from Hahne on a Haney assist at the end of the shot clock for a 49-41 lead with 1:23 to go.

Maine was 3 of 13 from distance and shot 34%, making it hard to take advantage of 18 turnovers.

