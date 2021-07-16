AL East-leading Red Sox beat short-handed Yankees 4-0

NEW YORK (AP)Eduardo Rodriguez shut down the short-handed Yankees into the sixth inning, Christian Arroyo and J.D. Martinez homered and the Boston Red Sox beat their rivals 4-0 on Friday night with New York missing slugger Aaron Judge and five others due to a coronavirus outbreak.

A day after the series opener was postponed for testing and contact tracing, Judge, third baseman Gio Urshela and catcher Kyle Higashioka were added to the COVID-19 injured list. They joined Yankees pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta, who have also tested positive over the past week.

New York was also without first baseman Luke Voit, who went on the injured list Friday with a bone bruise in his left knee.

Rodriguez (7-5) allowed two hits over 5 2/3 innings, retiring 10 straight during one stretch and finishing with eight strikeouts. Hirokazu Sawamura got the final out of the sixth, and Tanner Houck pitched the final three innings, closing out Boston’s three-hitter for his first big league save.

Arroyo hit a two-run drive during a three-run second inning against starter Jordan Montgomery (3-5). He also had a double against Domingo German in the seventh.

Martinez connected against Justin Wilson in the eighth, lining his 19th of the season into the right field seats for a solo shot that made it 4-0.

The AL East-leading Red Sox improved to 7-0 in the 19-game season series and beat New York for the eighth consecutive time, their best run in the rivalry since winning eight straight meetings from 2008-09.

PADRES 24, NATIONALS 8

WASHINGTON (AP) – Jake Cronenworth hit for his first career cycle, Wil Myers had a grand slam and a two-run shot and San Diego blew out Washington to set a franchise record for runs.

The Padres had 22 hits against seven pitchers. San Diego scored in every inning except the seventh as the Nationals allowed the most runs since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005.

Cronenworth had a two-run double in the second, an RBI triple in the third, a solo homer in the fifth and an infield single against the shift in the sixth. Jurickson Profar replaced him at second base in the bottom of the seventh.

Tommy Pham had four hits, including a homer, and scored five runs, and Jorge Mateo homered.

Padres starter Chris Paddack (5-6) allowed four runs in five innings.

Juan Soto had four hits, including two home runs, and Gerardo Parra had a three-run homer for Washington, which has lost five straight and 10 of 12. Erick Fedde (4-7) allowed six runs in 1 1/3 innings.

DODGERS 10, ROCKIES 4

DENVER (AP) – Julio Urias became the first 12-game winner in the majors, Will Smith drove in four runs and Los Angeles beat coronavirus-compromised Colorado.

The Rockies were without manager Bud Black and five other team members due to health and safety protocols and contact tracing.

In addition to Black, first base coach Ron Gideon and four Rockies players were not available Friday. Right-hander Antonio Senzatela was scheduled to start but was added to the COVID-19 injured list instead, along with fellow pitchers Yency Almonte and Jhoulys Chacin, and outfielder Yonathan Daza. Bench coach Mike Redmond served as acting manager.

Mookie Betts had three hits and scored twice, and All-Star Chris Taylor hit a three-run homer for the Dodgers. Every starter in the lineup had at least one hit and scored.

Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6) was slated to start Saturday night but was informed Thursday he would be moved up to Friday. The Dodgers scored five runs off him in the first inning, three on Taylor’s 11th homer of the season, and two more in the fourth.

C.J. Cron hit a grand slam for Colorado in the third inning, but Urias (12-3) didn’t allow another run in 5 2/3 innings.

CUBS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 1

PHOENIX (AP) – Kyle Hendricks outpitched Madison Bumgarner in six effective innings for his 10th straight victory and Chicago beat Arizona.

Hendricks (12-4) allowed a run on six hits and struck out four to match the Dodgers’ Julio Urias for the major league lead in wins. He is the first Cubs pitcher to go at least 12 straight starts without a loss since Jon Lester in 2016.

Pinch-hitter Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer, All-Star Kris Bryant had a solo shot and Patrick Wisdom added another for Chicago.

Bumgarner dropped to 4-6.

BLUE JAYS 10, RANGERS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed up his breakout All-Star Game with two homers to help Toronto beat Texas.

All-Stars Teoscar Hernandez and Marcus Semien homered for Toronto along with Randal Grichuk, and Robbie Ray (8-4) held Texas scoreless over 6 2/3 innings.

Guerrero, named the All-Star MVP on Tuesday night, connected off Texas starter Jordan Lyles (5-6) in the first inning to make it 1-0 and added a three-run blast in the sixth against Dennis Santana, his 30th of the season.

That led to chants of ”M-V-P! M-V-P!” from the crowd of 10,100 as the Blue Jays opened their final stretch of games in their temporary Buffalo home. They received approval from the Canadian government Friday to return to Toronto for the homestand that begins July 30.

ASTROS 7, WHITE SOX 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Lance McCullers Jr. pitched seven sparkling innings and Houston beat Chicago in the opener of the weekend series between AL division leaders.

Michael Brantley homered and Myles Straw drove in three runs to helpthe Astros improved to a big league-best 43-22 against teams with a .500 or better record – including a 5-0 mark against the White Sox. Yuli Gurriel added three hits and two RBIs.

McCullers (7-2) surrendered hits on each of his first two pitches: a leadoff triple for Tim Anderson that extended his hitting streak to 13 games, and an RBI double for Yoan Moncada. But that was it for Chicago against the right-hander, who struck out 10 and walked two.

Dylan Cease (7-5) took the loss.

PIRATES 4, METS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Coming off their first All-Star appearances, Bryan Reynolds homered and Adam Frazier hit a two-run single to lead Pittsburgh past New York.

Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor left in the fifth inning with soreness on his right side – moments before a hot-tempered shoving match between the teams on the field.

Reynolds’ homer came in the seventh inning and pushed the lead to 4-1. It was his 17th of the season, setting a career high.

In the bottom half of the fifth, the benches cleared after Mets starter Marcus Stroman (6-8) jumped high in the air when John Nogowski lined out to first base to end the inning. Nogowski began shouting and pointing at Stroman, who walked toward him and barked back. No punches were thrown during a large scrum on the field, and there were no ejections

Chad Kuhl (3-5) got the win despite issuing five walks in five innings. Richard Rodriguez pitched a scoreless ninth for his 13th save in 15 chances.

Wilmer Difo also homered for Pittsburgh.

PHILLIES 5, MARLINS 2, 1ST GAME

MARLINS 7, PHILLIES 0, 2ND GAME

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Jesus Aguilar homered and drove in four runs, Starling Marte went deep with three RBIs and Miami beat Philadelphia to split a doubleheader.

Jordan Holloway (2-2), recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday as the 27th man, didn’t allow a hit in five innings of relief after Ross Detwiler opened with a scoreless first. Holloway stuck out six and walked two. Richard Bleier completed the two-hitter with a scoreless seventh. Zach Eflin (4-7) was the loser.

In the opener, Travis Jankowski drove in four runs and Matt Moore struck out nine while pitching into the fifth inning to lead the Phillies. Archie Bradley (4-1) tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, and Ranger Suarez struck out the side in the seventh for his third save. Sandy Alcantara (5-9) took the loss.

BREWERS 11, REDS 6

CINCINNATI (AP) – Willy Adames homered and drove in four runs in Milwaukee’s victory over Cincinnati.

Adames had a two-run shot in the fifth inning and then doubled home two more in a five-run eighth. After losing three straight to the Reds in Milwaukee before the All-Star break, the Brewers won the first of a three-game set in Cincinnati and pushed their lead in the NL Central back to five games.

Luis Urias and Avisail Garcia homered for Milwaukee. Aristides Aquini connected for Cincinnati.

Reliever Brent Suter (9-4) allowed an unearned run in the fifth. Amir Garrett (0-3) was the loser.

RAYS 7, BRAVES 6, 10 INNINGS

ATLANTA (AP) – Austin Meadows hit a single in the 10th-inning to score Brett Phillips from second base in Tampa Bay’s victory over Atlanta.

With Phillips opening the 10th on second base, right-hander Jesse Chavez (0-2) walked Brandon Lowe before recording two outs. Chavez then gave up Meadows’ go-ahead single to right field,

Ji-Man Choi homered for Tampa Bay.

Freddie Freeman had four hits, including a two-run homer in the fifth for Atlanta. Austin Riley and Dansby Swanson homered for Atlanta.

Matt Wisler (1-1) was the winner, and Pete Fairbanks pitched the 10th for his fourth save.

GIANTS 7, CARDINALS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Mike Yastrzemski hit two home runs, Logan Webb pitched four strong innings as a spot starter and San Francisco beat St. Louis.

Webb was a last-minute starter for the Giants after Kevin Gausman was placed on the Family Medical Emergency List. Gausman, a first-time All Star this season, left to be with his wife in Louisiana after she was hospitalized with pregnancy complications.

Webb, who was scratched from his start the day before at Triple-A Sacramento, allowed only a bloop RBI single by Tommy Edman in the fourth.

Jay Jackson (1-0) earned the decision with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief in his debut with the Giants. San Francisco won its 19th road game in its last 26 chances.

LaMonte Wade Jr.’ hit a three-run home run for the Giants,

Adam Wainwright (7-6) was loser. St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a leadoff homer in the seventh.

ROYALS 9, ORIOLES 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Nicky Lopez drove in four runs to lead Kansas City past Baltimore.

Lopez cleared the bases in the second inning with a two-run single and again in the seventh with a two-run double.

Whit Merrifield went 4 for 5 with three RBIs, including a run-scoring single in the seventh inning. Kansas City finished with 15 hits.

Josh Staumont (1-2) earned the win in relief. Keegan Akin (0-5) took the loss,

Pedro Severino homered for the Orioles.

ATHLETICS 5, INDIANS 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Jed Lowrie hit a game-ending, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and Oakland rallied past Cleveland.

It appeared the Indians were in line for a comeback win themselves after erasing a 3-0 deficit. But Lowrie drilled a 1-1 pitch over the right field wall off Emmanuel Clase (3-5) with one out, after Elvis Andrus led off the ninth with a single.

Bradley Zimmer hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh for Cleveland, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Roberto Perez also went deep for the Indians.

Mitch Moreland homered for Oakland, and Matt Olson and Andrus each had three hits, but the A’s were mostly held silent at the plate after building an early 3-0 lead.

Sergio Romo (2-0) struck out two in a scoreless ninth to earn the win.

MARINERS 6, ANGELS 5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Mitch Haniger had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Chris Flexen continued his mastery of the Angels as Seattle held off Los Angeles.

Angels second baseman David Fletcher got two hits and extended his hitting streak to 25 games, tied with Rod Carew for the second-longest in franchise history.

Kyle Seager also went deep for the Mariners, who have won four of five.

Flexen (9-3) went seven innings and allowed only one run on six hits with two strikeouts. Paul Sewald earned his third save.

Max Stassi hit his seventh home run of the season for the Angels.

Andrew Heaney (5-7) took the loss, going four innings and giving up four runs on six hits with four strikeouts.

