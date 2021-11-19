Akuchie lifts Youngstown St. past St. Thomas (MN) 79-75

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Michael Akuchie had 20 points as Youngstown State narrowly defeated St. Thomas (MN) 79-75 on Friday.

Myles Hunter had 14 points and six rebounds for Youngstown State (2-1). Tevin Olison added 12 points and four blocks.

Riley Miller had 20 points for the Tommies (1-3). Anders Nelson added 17 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com