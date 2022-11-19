CLEVELAND (AP)The University at Buffalo’s football game against Akron has been postponed indefinitely due to a lake-effect snowstorm hitting the western New York region.

Officials had considered pushing the game back from Saturday to Sunday. But Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said that option wasn’t feasible.

”We want to be respectful of the efforts of the emergency service personnel in the Buffalo area who are working to assist those in need,” Steinbrecher said Saturday in a statement.

A decision about possibly rescheduling the contest will be made next week, according to the MAC.

Buffalo (5-5, 4-2) sits third in the East Division and remains one win shy of becoming bowl eligible. Akron (1-9, 0-5) is last in the East.

Buffalo is scheduled to host Kent State in its regular-season finale next Saturday.

