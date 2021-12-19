Akot helps guide Boise State over Montana Tech 88-57

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Emmanuel Akot had 16 points to lead five Boise State players in double figures as the Broncos rolled past Montana Tech 88-57 on Sunday.

Tyson Degenhart added 15 points for the Broncos (8-4). Kasean Pryor had 14 points, Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 13 and Abu Kigab scored 11.

Caleb Bellach had 14 points for the Orediggers. Derrius Collins and Sindou Diallo added 10 points apiece.

