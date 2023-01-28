FRESNO, Calif. (AP)Dan Akin led Utah State past Fresno State on Saturday night with 23 points off of the bench in a 70-53 victory.

Akin added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Aggies (17-5, 6-3 Mountain West Conference). Steven Ashworth scored 14 points and added six rebounds and six assists. Sean Bairstow finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points, while adding eight rebounds.

Isaih Moore led the Bulldogs (7-13, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and eight rebounds. Jemarl Baker added 11 points for Fresno State. Isaiah Hill also had nine points.

Utah State took the lead with 5:41 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Akin led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 34-28 at the break. Utah State outscored Fresno State in the second half by 11 points, with Akin scoring a team-high 11 points after intermission.

NEXT UP

Utah State plays Wednesday against New Mexico at home, and Fresno State visits Wyoming on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.