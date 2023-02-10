COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP)Jake Heidbreder’s 26 points helped Air Force defeat New Mexico 89-77 on Friday.

Heidbreder also contributed five rebounds for the Falcons (13-13, 4-9 Mountain West Conference). Carter Murphy scored 18 points, going 8 of 12 (1 for 4 from distance). Beau Becker was 6 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 15 points, while adding three blocks. The Falcons stopped a six-game skid with the victory.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the Lobos (19-6, 6-6) in scoring, finishing with 32 points. Javonte Johnson added 16 points and two steals for New Mexico. Donovan Dent also had 10 points and three steals.

Air Force took the lead with 5:39 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Heidbreder led their team in scoring with 19 points in the first half to help put them up 39-32 at the break. Air Force extended its lead to 49-32 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Murphy scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Air Force visits Utah State while New Mexico hosts Wyoming.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.