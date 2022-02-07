Agnew, Thomas lead Alcorn St. over Mississippi Valley St.

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP)Darrious Agnew had 16 points and seven rebounds and Justin Thomas also posted 16 points as Alcorn State defeated Mississippi Valley State 79-71 on Monday night.

Dontrell McQuarters added 13 points and Dominic Brewton had 11 points for Alcorn State (9-14, 8-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Caleb Hunter had 22 points for the Delta Devils (1-20, 1-10), who have now lost eight games in a row. Terry Collins added 13 points. Gary Grant had 12 points.

