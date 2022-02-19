Agnew free throws lift Alcorn State over Jackson State 61-60

LORMAN, Miss. (AP)Darrious Agnew sank two free throws with 3 seconds remaining to propel Alcorn State to a 61-60 victory over Jackson State on Saturday.

With the victory, the Braves (11-15, 10-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) remained in a three-way tie with Southern and Texas Southern atop the West Division. The Tigers (8-17, 6-8) led 34-30 at halftime.

No other details were available.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25