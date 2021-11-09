Keels, Banchero lead No. 9 Duke past No. 10 Kentucky in NYC

NEW YORK (AP)Freshman Trevor Keels scored 25 points and classmate Paolo Banchero added 22 to help No. 9 Duke open Mike Krzyzewski’s final season by beating 10th-ranked Kentucky 79-71 on Tuesday night in the nightcap of the Champions Classic.

Krzyzewski plans to retire at the end of the season. He has 1,171 wins, the most in the history of the sport.

The two basketball blue bloods put on a spectacular show to open the season. The loud split crowd at Madison Square Garden that included many members of the New York Knicks and Bruce Springsteen was on its feet for most of the second half.

Duke built a 15-point lead with just under 10 minutes left. The Wildcats scored the next 11 points to get within 69-65 on a three-point play by Oscar Tshiebwe with 6:07 left. But that was as close as Kentucky got.

Tshiebwe finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler added 16 points and 10 assists for the Wildcats.

NO. 3 KANSAS 87, MICHIGAN STATE 74

NEW YORK (AP) – Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 29 points and Kansas beat Michigan State in the Champions Classic opener.

Remy Martin added 15 points and David McCormack had 10 for the Jayhawks, who returned four starters from last season’s squad that lost to USC in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

A.J. Hoggard scored 17 points and Julius Marble added 13 for the Spartans, who received the most votes outside the Top 25 in the preseason poll.

NO. 1 GONZAGA 97, DIXIE STATE 63

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Julian Strawther had 17 points and 10 rebounds as Gonzaga beat Dixie State without coach Mark Few.

Few received a three-game suspension after he was cited for drunken driving in September. He will be back when Gonzaga hosts No. 5 Texas on Saturday.

Rasir Bolton added 15 points for Gonzaga, which was undefeated last season before losing to Baylor in the national title game. The Zags extended their school-record 52-game home winning streak.

Cameron Gooden had 15 points and Dancell Leter scored 13 to lead Dixie State.

NO. 2 UCLA 95, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 58

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Johnny Juzang scored 19 points, one of four starters in double figures for UCLA in its rout of Cal State Bakersfield.

Jules Bernard also had 19 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 14 points and Tyger Campbell had 10.

Justin McCall scored 11 points and Shaun Williams added 10 for the Roadrunners.

UCLA’s fifth starter, Cody Riley, hurt his left knee eight minutes into the game and didn’t return.

NO. 4 VILLANOVA 91, MOUNT ST. MARY’S 51

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) – Collin Gillespie scored 13 points in his first game since suffering a torn MCL in his left knee, and Villanova beat Mount St. Mary’s.

Justin Moore hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points for the Big East favorite Wildcats. Brandon Slater and Jermaine Samuels each added 17.

Malik Jefferson led the Mountaineers with 13 points.

NO. 5 TEXAS 92, HOUSTON BAPTIST 48

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Tre Mitchell scored 13 points coach Chris Beard’s Longhorns beat Houston Baptist in his Texas debut.

Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones each scored 11 points and combined for six of Texas’ 3 pointers.

Za-Ontay Boothman scored 12 points for Houston Baptist.

NO. 7 PURDUE 96, BELLARMINE 67

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Sasha Stefanovic made 5 of 6 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead Purdue past Bellarmine.

Zach Edey added 16 points, Isaiah Thompson had 15 points, Brandon Newman 14 and Jaden Ivey 11 for the Boilermakers.

C.J. Fleming and Dylan Penn each scored 14 points for Bellarmine.

NO. 11 ILLINOIS 71, JACKSON STATE 47

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) – Jacob Grandison scored a career-high 20 points as short-handed Illinois opened the season by rolling past Jackson State.

Sophomore Coleman Hawkins had a career-high 13 points and eight rebounds for the Illini, who were without star center Kofi Cockburn (three-game suspension). Andre Curbelo, Trent Frazier and Austin Hutcherson were also sidelined.

Jayveous McKinnis and Jonas James scored 11 points apiece for Jackson State.

NO. 12 MEMPHIS 89, TENNESSEE TECH 65

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Emoni Bates scored 17 points in his collegiate debut, Jalen Duren and Lester Quinones added 15 apiece and Memphis beat Tennessee Tech.

Memphis shot 55.6% for the game.

Mamoudou Diarra led Tennessee Tech with 11 points.

NO. 13 OREGON 83, TEXAS SOUTHERN 66

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Will Richardson scored 20 points to lead Oregon past Texas Southern.

De’Vion Harmon added 15 points and Jacob Young had 14 for the Ducks, who led by as many as 23 points in the second half.

John Walker III led the Tigers with 19 points and PJ Henry had 10.

NO. 14 ALABAMA 93, LOUISIANA TECH 64

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Keon Ellis scored 18 points and Jaden Shackelford added 17, leading Alabama to a rout of Louisiana Tech.

Top freshman recruit JD Davison came off the bench for his college debut but had a big impact in just 13 minutes. He had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists. Juwan Gary had 12 points and 10 rebounds in 17 minutes.

Keaston Willis led Louisiana Tech with 16 points.

NO. 15 HOUSTON 83, HOFSTRA 75, OT

HOUSTON (AP) – Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, Taze Moore added 12 and Houston rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half to beat Hofstra in overtime.

Sasser scored 19 points after the half as the Cougars outscored Hofstra 34-13 over the final 8 1/2 minutes and overtime.

Kyler Edwards had 10 points and 11 rebounds and J’Wan Roberts chipped in eight points and 15 rebounds for Houston. The Cougars extended their home winning streak to 26 games.

Zach Cooks scored 26 points and Aaron Estrada added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Pride.

NO. 16 ARKANSAS 74, MERCER 61

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – JD Notae scored 30 points as Arkansas rallied past Mercer.

Arkansas was down eight points at halftime but went on a 14-2 run to start the second half.

Kamar Robertson and James Glisson III scored 12 points each for Mercer.

NO. 17 OHIO STATE 67, AKRON 66

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Zed Key hit a layup with less than a second left to lift Ohio State past Akron.

Ali Ali hit a step-back 3-pointer and a foul shot to put Akron up 66-65 with 6 seconds left in a game that was tied six times in the second half.

The Buckeyes inbounded the ball after a timeout, and freshman Malaki Branham got it inside to Key, who finished at the rim to seal the win.

E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 25 points and 11 rebounds, but fouled out on Ali’s late 3-pointer. Key had a career-high 14 points.

Ali had 17 points and K.J. Walton scored 16 for the Zips.

NO. 18 TENNESSEE 90, TENNESSEE-MARTIN 62

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 20 points, leading Tennessee past Tennessee-Martin.

Chandler, regarded as the top high school point guard in the country last year, shot 7 for 10 from the field and had four assists.

KK Curry scored 15 points to lead the Skyhawks.

NO. 19 NORTH CAROLINA 83, LOYOLA (MD) 67

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Caleb Love scored 22 points and North Carolina led the whole way in Hubert Davis’ coaching debut.

Brady Manek, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, poured in 20 points as one of college basketball’s storied programs launched a new era.

Davis replaced the retired Roy Williams in April after spending seven seasons on Williams’ staff.

Jaylin Andrews scored 17 points to lead Loyola.

NO. 21 MARYLAND 83, QUINNIPIAC 69

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) – Eric Ayala scored 13 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career, and Maryland beat Quinnipiac.

Qudus Wahab added 17 points for the Terrapins, who led by 16 at halftime.

Maryland won its 45th consecutive home opener and improved to 28-2 against current members of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Matt Balanc scored 25 points and Tyrese Williams added 19 for Quinnipiac.

NO. 22 AUBURN 77, MOREHEAD STATE 54

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Wendell Green Jr. scored 19 points and fellow transfer K.D. Johnson added 12 points off the bench to lead Auburn past Morehead State.

Freshman Johni Broome had 12 points and eight rebounds for Morehead State.

NO. 23 ST. BONAVENTURE 75, SIENA 47

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) – Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes scored 17 points apiece and No. 23 St. Bonaventure overcame a sluggish start to beat Siena.

Aiden Carpenter and Jayce Johnson each scored 10 for the Saints.

NO. 24 UCONN 99, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT 48

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – Adama Sanogo scored 20 points and UConn routed Central Connecticut.

R.J. Cole scored 15 points and Tyrese Martin added 14 for the Huskies, who led by 29 points at halftime.

Joe Ostrowsky had 12 points and Nigel Scantlebury scored 11 for Central Connecticut.

NAVY 66, NO. 25 VIRGINIA 58

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – John Carter Jr. scored 19 points, Sean Yoder added 15 and Navy beat Virginia for its first win over a ranked team in 35 years.

The Midshipmen beat a team ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 – where Virginia’s stay will be brief – for the first time since David Robinson led them past Syracuse 97-85 on March 16, 1986.

East Carolina transfer Jayden Gardner led Virginia with 18 points, but after the Cavaliers tied the game at 55-all with 8:53 left, they didn’t score again for more than 8 1/2 minutes.

