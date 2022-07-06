LAS VEGAS (AP)Sabrina Ionescu had 31 points in the highest-scoring triple-double in WNBA history and tied Candace Parker’s league record of three triple-doubles in the New York Liberty’s 116-107 victory over Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

Ionescu also had 13 rebounds and 10 assists. She hit a career-high seven 3-pointers in eight tries and was 10 of 13 from the field overall.

The third-year pro has two triple-doubles this season. New York (9-12) set a franchise single-game scoring record and finished with a season-high 35 assists.

A’ja Wilson had 29 points and nine rebounds for Las Vegas (15-7).

The Aces had already secured a berth into the 2022 Commissioner’s Cup game against the Chicago on July 26 but missed a chance Wednesday night to playin Las Vegas. The defending WNBA champions Sky can wrap up home court for with a victory over Indiana on Thursday.

LYNX 81, SKY 78

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Aerial Powers had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Minnesota ended Chicago’s winning streak at five games.

Minnesota (8-15) has beaten the top two teams in the WNBA standings in consecutive games, routing Las Vegas 102-71 on Sunday.

Kahleah Copper scored 20 points for Chicago (16-5).

MYSTICS 85, DREAM 66

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) – Elena Delle Donne scored nine of her season-high 26 points in the fourth quarter to help Washington beat Atlanta.

Delle Donne was 10 of 17 from the field and had eight rebounds for Washington (14-10).

Monique Billings, Cheyenne Parker, Tiffany Hayes and Rhyne Howard scored 10 points apiece for Atlanta (10-12).