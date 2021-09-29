Adeyemi nets 2 penalties as Salzburg beats Lille to go top

SALZBURG, Austria (AP)Livewire teenage forward Karim Adeyemi won yet another penalty, scored it and then netted again from the spot as Salzburg beat Lille 2-1 on Wednesday to top Champions League Group G.

The Austrian champion has been awarded a remarkable five penalties in two matches and four were earned by Adeyemi.

The 19-year-old German striker was fouled for three first-half penalties in a 1-1 draw at Sevilla in the opening group game and he missed one of them.

This time, his 35th-minute shot went inside the left post despite goalkeeper Ivo Grbic getting a firm hand to make it 1-0.

Veteran Turkey striker Burak Yilmaz then gave away a second penalty shortly after halftime and Adeyemi beat Grbic more comfortably in the 53rd. He picked up a yellow card for his exuberant celebrations.

Yilmaz made amends for his error by netting with a free kick from the left of the penalty area in the 62nd, although home goalkeeper Philipp Kohn made a mess of his shot and fumbled it.

In an even first half, Yilmaz had an early shot saved and Adeyemi threatened down the right flank with his speed and sudden changes of direction.

He was upended by central defender Sven Botman as he ran through on goal. The decision went to video replay and a penalty was given, even though Botman appeared to make only slight contact with a strong but clean-looking slide tackle.

Adeyemi, who netted on his Germany debut earlier this month, ensured Salzburg scored for the 33rd straight game overall with this first penalty of the night.

Right back Rasmus Kristensen could have scored soon after but headed against the post from a corner, close to halftime.

As the final whistle sounded after five minutes of injury time, Adeyemi hugged teammates and punched the air with delight.

Sevilla and Wolfsburg are on two points after drawing 1-1 in an ill-tempered game in Germany, while Lille is last with one point.

