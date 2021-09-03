Adams throws 4 TDs as Alouettes beat Redblacks

Vernon Adams Jr. threw two touchdowns each to Jake Wieneke and Eugene Lewis and the Montreal Alouettes rolled to a 51-29 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks at TD Place Stadium on Friday night.

Adams finished 18 of 23 for 288 yards without an interception, Lewis had five receptions for 120 yards and Wieneke had seven catches for 118 yards. William Stanback also got in on the offense with 15 carries for 112 yards.

Montreal (2-2) picked off Ottawa’s Dominique Davis twice with Patrick Levels returning an interception 72 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 41-13 early in the fourth quarter.

Matt Nichols started and was 2 of 5 for 23 yards with one interception before he was replaced by Davis, who went 23 of 33 for 291 yards with two touchdowns and two picks.

Ottawa (1-3) had its home losing streak extended to 10 games.